Jack & Jill Of America Inc -Atlanta Chapter

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Jack & Jill Of America Inc -Atlanta Chapter

About this event

Teen Conference 2026-2027 Attire

Teen Wearable Purchase: 1 Teen Full Amount
$350

This is for Mothers that have not paid a deposit for teen attire. Purchasing attire at the full amount. ***This is not related to your Zeffy bus travel deposit***

Teen Wearable: Deposit Paid / Remaining Balance
$150

. This is for Mothers that paid their Teen's attire deposit and only need to remit the final payment. **This is not related to your TC Bus travel deposit paid via Zeffy**

Teen Conference Chaperone
$200

This is the attire expense for a Mother Member serving as a chaperone

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!