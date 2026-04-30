Teen Conference 2026-2027 Attire

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About this event
This is for Mothers that have not paid a deposit for teen attire. Purchasing attire at the full amount. ***This is not related to your Zeffy bus travel deposit***
. This is for Mothers that paid their Teen's attire deposit and only need to remit the final payment. **This is not related to your TC Bus travel deposit paid via Zeffy**
This is the attire expense for a Mother Member serving as a chaperone
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!