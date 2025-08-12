4 Elements Earth Education Incorporated

Teen Earth Skill Series: Session 5: Fishing & Trailing

Island Beach State Park

Lanoka Harbor, NJ 08734, USA

Level 1
$550

Permits a Teen aged 13-17 to attend.


Full-price contribution covering all program costs; with a contribution to our subsidized funds earmarked for families experiencing financial barriers to participation.

Level 2
$450

Permits a Teen aged 13-17 to attend.


Reduced-price contribution covering program costs; with a contribution to our subsidized funds earmarked for families experiencing financial barriers to participation.

Level 3
$350

Permits a Teen aged 13-17 to attend.


Entry level - price contribution covering partial program costs; subsidized by donor funds earmarked for families experiencing financial barriers to participation.

