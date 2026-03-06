Hosted by

Art in the Heart

About this event

Teen Leaders during Summer Arts 2026

3405 Turner Dr

Houston, TX 77093, USA

June 8-12th Teen Leader-commitment fee
Free

The Art House Youth Leaders Program is an opportunity for teens to support the Art in the Heart Summer Arts Camp while developing leadership, teamwork, and community service skills.

Youth Leaders assist instructors and staff by helping prepare materials, supporting younger campers during activities, and helping maintain a safe and organized creative environment.

Teen volunteers also help with daily set-up and clean-up of the camp space, learning responsibility and collaboration while gaining valuable volunteer hours that can be used for school or community service requirements.

June 15-19 Teen Leader-commitment fee
Free

The Art House Youth Leaders Program is an opportunity for teens to support the Art in the Heart Summer Arts Camp while developing leadership, teamwork, and community service skills.

Youth Leaders assist instructors and staff by helping prepare materials, supporting younger campers during activities, and helping maintain a safe and organized creative environment.

Teen volunteers also help with daily set-up and clean-up of the camp space, learning responsibility and collaboration while gaining valuable volunteer hours that can be used for school or community service requirements.

June 22-26 Teen Leader-commitment fee
Free

The Art House Youth Leaders Program is an opportunity for teens to support the Art in the Heart Summer Arts Camp while developing leadership, teamwork, and community service skills.

Youth Leaders assist instructors and staff by helping prepare materials, supporting younger campers during activities, and helping maintain a safe and organized creative environment.

Teen volunteers also help with daily set-up and clean-up of the camp space, learning responsibility and collaboration while gaining valuable volunteer hours that can be used for school or community service requirements.

Add a donation for Art in the Heart

$

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