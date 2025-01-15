Teen Queer Prom 2025 Volunteer

Please choose 1 for each person who would like to join the Quiet Room team. Choose only 1 team.
Please choose 1 for each person who would like to join the Quiet Room team. Choose only 1 team.
Security
Free
Please choose 1 for each person who would like to join the Security team. Choose only 1 team.
Please choose 1 for each person who would like to join the Security team. Choose only 1 team.
Food
Free
Please choose 1 for each person who would like to join the Food team. Choose only 1 team.
Please choose 1 for each person who would like to join the Food team. Choose only 1 team.
Check-in
Free
Please choose 1 for each person who would like to join the Check-in team. Choose only 1 team.
After the first half hour of the event, check-in volunteers will be re-assigned to other roles. Please be prepared to accept whatever role is needed.
Please choose 1 for each person who would like to join the Check-in team. Choose only 1 team.
After the first half hour of the event, check-in volunteers will be re-assigned to other roles. Please be prepared to accept whatever role is needed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!