Teen Queer Prom 2026 Volunteer

Hosted by
About this event
Please choose 1 for each person who would like to join the Quiet Room team. Responsibilities include:
-Chaperoning teens
-Facilitating crafts and games
-Maintaining a calm, friendly atmosphere
Choose only 1 team.
Please choose 1 for each person who would like to join the Safety team. Responsibilities include:
-Chaperoning entrance/exit points, hallways, and main areas
-Maintaining an atmosphere of safety and adult supervision
Choose only 1 team.
Please choose 1 for each person who would like to join the Food team. Responsibilities include:
-Hosting food and drink tables
-Keeping food areas tidy
Choose only 1 team.
Please choose 1 for each person who would like to join the Check-in team.
Responsibilities include:
-Greeting teens as they enter
-Checking in and tracking teens as they enter
-Providing directions and guest information
Choose only 1 team. After the first half hour of the event, check-in volunteers will be re-assigned to other roles. Please be prepared to accept whatever role is needed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!