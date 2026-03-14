Islamic Center of Yorba Linda

Hosted by

Islamic Center of Yorba Linda

About this event

Pre-Sale Teen Umrah (High School 16 - 19)

4382 Eureka Ave

Yorba Linda, CA 92886, USA

Pre-Sale Booking - High School Attendee
$200

Pre-Booking Now Open!

We are currently in the final planning stages for this exclusive youth trip. To secure a priority spot for your teen, we are accepting Pre-Booking Deposits. * Deposit Amount: $200

Peace of Mind: This deposit is fully refundable until the official "Final Booking Date" (to be announced once pricing is finalized).

Why Pre-Book? High school spots are limited. Pre-booking ensures your teen is first in line for the confirmed itinerary and early-bird pricing.


How it Works

  1. Submit Deposit: Pay the $200 deposit here on Zeffy to hold your spot.
  2. Stay Informed: You will receive the full itinerary and final pricing package as soon as it is released.
  3. Confirm or Cancel: Once the final details are out, you can choose to apply your deposit toward the full trip cost or request a full refund if the details don't work for your family.
Pre-Sale Bookng - Male Adult Chaperone
$200

We have selected Adults (First Come First Serve) to accompany the youth. This is a volunteer position to help us execute the program as planned

Pre-Sale Bookng - Female Adult Chaperone
$200

We have selected Adults (First Come First Serve) to accompany the youth. This is a volunteer position to help us execute the program as planned

Waiting List - High School Attendee
$200

This is a Waiting List. We may add a new group if we have enough participants. Or the members will be taken first come first serve mode.

Waiting List - Male Adult Chaperone
$20

This is a Waiting List. We may add a new group if we have enough participants. Or the members will be taken first come first serve mode.

Waiting List - Female Adult Chaperone
$20

This is a Waiting List. We may add a new group if we have enough participants. Or the members will be taken first come first serve mode.

Add a donation for Islamic Center of Yorba Linda

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!