Pre-Sale Teen Umrah (High School 16 - 19)

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About this event
Pre-Booking Now Open!
We are currently in the final planning stages for this exclusive youth trip. To secure a priority spot for your teen, we are accepting Pre-Booking Deposits. * Deposit Amount: $200
Peace of Mind: This deposit is fully refundable until the official "Final Booking Date" (to be announced once pricing is finalized).
Why Pre-Book? High school spots are limited. Pre-booking ensures your teen is first in line for the confirmed itinerary and early-bird pricing.
How it Works
We have selected Adults (First Come First Serve) to accompany the youth. This is a volunteer position to help us execute the program as planned
We have selected Adults (First Come First Serve) to accompany the youth. This is a volunteer position to help us execute the program as planned
This is a Waiting List. We may add a new group if we have enough participants. Or the members will be taken first come first serve mode.
This is a Waiting List. We may add a new group if we have enough participants. Or the members will be taken first come first serve mode.
This is a Waiting List. We may add a new group if we have enough participants. Or the members will be taken first come first serve mode.
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