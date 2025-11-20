GLRC Teen Winter Party - All Black Everything

Hosted by
About this event
AR 72201, USA
Your General Admission Ticket includes:
All purchased tickets will require ID or license verification at the door, guests without ID will require parent verification. All sales are final, no refunds will be issued.
Your VIP Ticket includes:
All purchased tickets will require ID or license verification at the door, guests without ID will require parent verification. All sales are final, no refunds will be issued.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!