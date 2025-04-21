Teens & Screens 2025 Summit

Featured in The New York Times, LA Times, Deadline, Variety, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mashable, and more! Or Teens and Screens report is a nationally-sourced annual research report conducted by the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA (CSS) to understand more about what young people care about and want to see in entertainment. The report launch is accompanied by an annual summit event, which brings together researchers, entertainment professionals, and youth to discuss topics highlighted in the report. 2025 will mark the fourth year in a row that CSS conducts this research, providing valuable insight into which trends continue to last as well as new data to inform the current media landscape. Previous funders of the Teens & Screens report include: Disney, Roblox and FAST!