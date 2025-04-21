Teens & Screens 2025 Summit

Hosted by
-“Presented by” branding on all language
and materials (only 2 Presenting available)
-15 tickets, 3 panel seats
-Parking for 5 cars
-Listed on webpage, signage at event, in program, and invitee lanyard
-Logo listed as a sponsor on Teens and Screens Research Report
-Waived speaking fee for a 1 hour talk from Dr. Uhls
-Highlighted in invitation to guests
-All benefits listed in lower tiers
-10 tickets, 1 panel seat
-Opportunity to help plan a panel
-Parking for 3 cars
-Included in Summit Learnings presentation/brainstorm call
-All benefits listed in lower tiers
-5 tickets, 1 reserved parking space
-Included logo in event program and app
-Included in Summit Learnings presentation/brainstorm call
-All benefits listed in lower tiers
-3 tickets
-Newsletter feature
-Social media shoutout
-All benefits listed in lower tier
-1 ticket
-Listed on webpage and signage at event
-Thank you in newsletter
Featured in The New York Times, LA Times, Deadline, Variety, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mashable, and more! Or Teens and Screens report is a nationally-sourced annual research report conducted by the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA (CSS) to understand more about what young people care about and want to see in entertainment. The report launch is accompanied by an annual summit event, which brings together researchers, entertainment professionals, and youth to discuss topics highlighted in the report. 2025 will mark the fourth year in a row that CSS conducts this research, providing valuable insight into which trends continue to last as well as new data to inform the current media landscape. Previous funders of the Teens & Screens report include: Disney, Roblox and FAST!
