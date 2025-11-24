Baytown Habitat For Humanity International Inc

Hosted by

Baytown Habitat For Humanity International Inc

About this event

Tees for Keys Golf Tournament

1600 Georgia Ave

Deer Park, TX 77536, USA

Golden Key (Title) Sponsor
$5,000

Your sponsorship includes logo placement on scorecards, cart tags, flyers, website, and all tournament materials, three tee signs, the largest banner display over the railing, renewal priority, option to add merch to swag bag. Option to host contest hole, premium hole placement, an awards announcement, a featured social media shoutout, and two full teams of golfers.

Foundation Sponsor
$3,000

Your sponsorship includes logo placement on the website, flyers, cart signs, and tournament materials, two tee signs, option to add merch to swag bag, option to host a contest hole or premium tent placement, a social media shoutout, an awards announcement, and one full team of golfers.

Builder Sponsor
$2,000

Your sponsorship includes one team of golfers, exhibit space, one tee sign, option to add merch to swag bag, an awards announcement, and logo placement & link on our website and a social media shoutout.

Neighbor Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your sponsorship includes one team of golfers, exhibit space at a hole and a social media shoutout.

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

Your sponsorship includes your signage at our breakfast table, logo on website and a social media shoutout.

Swag Bag Sponsor
$750

Your sponsorship includes your logo on every golfer’s swag bag along with the option to add your branded merch inside.

Exhibit Sponsor
$600

Your sponsorship includes a tee sign, the ability to have a representative at your sponsored hole, and the option to include merch in golfer swag bags.

Team of 4
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Breakfast, lunch, swag bag, closest to the pin contest, longest drive contest, range balls, cart fee, and green fees.

Tee Box Sign Sponsor
$150

Your sponsorship includes one tee sign

Add a donation for Baytown Habitat For Humanity International Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!