"Tees fore Keys" Golf Tournament supporting Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

Showcase and sell your products or services in a 10x10 space near the clubhouse (indoor and outdoor spots available – first come, first served). We're looking for local vendors, artisans, boutiques, and service-based businesses to connect with 200+ attendees at this impactful event.

Note: Vendors must provide their own tent, table, chairs, signage, and setup materials. Proceeds support Lafayette Habitat’s mission to build homes and hope for families in need.