"Tees fore Keys" Golf Tournament supporting Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

Includes registration for 3 golfers, Golf Cart, 3 T-Shirts, Refreshments, & 3 Welcome Bags.
All Platinum benefits + (1) additional team registration package + optional “About Habitat” educational session with Lafayette Habitat Executive Director - experience includes team stud-signing activity, where your signed beam will be placed in the walls of a future Habitat home.Please email logo to [email protected] by 10/24 to be included in event materials. All white SVG format preferred.
All Gold benefits + logo on event t-shirt + (1) additional team registration package + “Habitour” invitation— an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience to learn more about Lafayette Habitat for Humanity’s work across the community. Please email logo to [email protected] by 10/24 to be included in event materials. All white SVG format preferred.
All Silver benefits + invitation for your team to attend a Habitat Home Dedication (a special ceremony celebrating the completed home and welcoming the homeowner) + group photos taken at the dedication & provided for your promotional use. Please email logo to [email protected] by 10/24 to be included in event materials. All white SVG format preferred.
All Bronze benefits + (1) additional social post + custom graphic created highlighting your company or organization's involvement— provided to you for your own promotional use. Please email logo to [email protected] by 10/24 to be included in event materials. All white SVG format preferred.
Sponsorship recognition on event materials & at the tournament, (2) dedicated social media posts, (1) complimentary team registration, & opportunity to include company-related material in the golfer welcome bag. Please email logo to [email protected] by 10/24 to be included in event materials. All white SVG format preferred.
A custom hole sign, sponsorship recognition on event materials & at the tournament, option to greet golfers at sponsored hole, opportunity to include company related materials in the golfer welcome bag.Please email logo/message to [email protected] by 10/24 to be included in event materials.
Your $20.00 donation gets you an exclusive event t-shirt!
Showcase and sell your products or services in a 10x10 space near the clubhouse (indoor and outdoor spots available – first come, first served). We're looking for local vendors, artisans, boutiques, and service-based businesses to connect with 200+ attendees at this impactful event.
Note: Vendors must provide their own tent, table, chairs, signage, and setup materials. Proceeds support Lafayette Habitat’s mission to build homes and hope for families in need.
