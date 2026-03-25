Tehila Night 2026

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About this event
Donate any amount that God places on your heart to help spread his ministry and bring souls to Christ. May God replenish your pockets
Luke 6:38: Give, and it shall be given unto you (KJV)
1. T-shirt & all souvenirs
2. Projected Sponsorship logo on day of Event
1. 1 page advertisement in pamphlet
2. Tehila T-shirt & all souvenirs
3. Projected Sponsorship Logo on day of Event
1. Private Photo Session in person with Baba Aladura & Entourage before the event
2. Special reserved seating during event
3. 1 page advertisement in pamphlet
4. Tehila T-Shirt & all souvenirs
5. Projected Sponsorship DURING event with logos
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!