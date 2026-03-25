Eternal Sacred Order Of Cherubim And Seraphim Inc

Hosted by

Eternal Sacred Order Of Cherubim And Seraphim Inc

About this event

Tehila Night 2026

5757 Ranchester Dr

Houston, TX 77036, USA

Altar Call Donation
Pay what you can

Donate any amount that God places on your heart to help spread his ministry and bring souls to Christ. May God replenish your pockets


Luke 6:38: Give, and it shall be given unto you (KJV)

Silver Sponsorship Level
$200

1.      T-shirt & all souvenirs

2.      Projected Sponsorship logo on day of Event

Gold Sponsorship
$500

1.      1 page advertisement in pamphlet

2.      Tehila T-shirt & all souvenirs

3.      Projected Sponsorship Logo on day of Event

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

1.      Private Photo Session in person with Baba Aladura & Entourage before the event

2.      Special reserved seating during event

3.      1 page advertisement in pamphlet

4.      Tehila T-Shirt & all souvenirs

5.      Projected Sponsorship DURING event with logos

Add a donation for Eternal Sacred Order Of Cherubim And Seraphim Inc

$

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