TEI NJ CHAPTER FULL DAY SEMINAR - FEBRUARY 2026

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About this event
Join us for a full day of insight, networking, and professional development! Your ticket includes complimentary breakfast and lunch, access to all seminar sessions, and the opportunity to earn 6 CPE credits. Connect with industry experts, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and walk away with practical knowledge you can apply immediately.
Includes one exhibitor table and full event access for your organization. Each ticket allows you to bring up to 2 colleagues to help manage your table, engage with attendees, and represent your company throughout the event. This is a great opportunity to showcase your services, network with industry professionals, and increase your brand visibility.
As a premier sponsor, your organization will headline the seminar and be recognized as a key supporter of the event. This includes a featured speaking opportunity during the program, a prominent exhibitor table, and top-tier branding across all event materials. All of your colleagues are welcome to attend, engage with attendees, and participate throughout the day. Sponsorship offers maximum visibility and positions your team as thought leaders in the industry
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!