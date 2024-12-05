Teleios Ministry's Christmas Catalog

The newest addition to our sustainability project in Kenya provides seeds to vulnerable families. Many families in our community are unable to send their children to school due to the cost. In addition to the seeds themselves, families are taught to farm and introduced to sustainable agricultural practices. As a result, many families are now living without assistance. They are now able to grow enough food to feed their families with enough left over to sell, giving them the additional income required to send their children to school.

