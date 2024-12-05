Teleios Ministry's Christmas Catalog

The most effective sustainable project for our partners in Kenya has been the Goat Project for widows.
Each goat sponsored provides for two widows.
The sponsored goat is given to a widow in the community, and its first kid is then given to another widow. All other offspring belong to the first widow and will provide her with ongoing milk and manure to fertilize her kitchen garden.
The most effective sustainable project for our partners in Kenya has been the Goat Project for widows.
Each goat sponsored provides for two widows.
The sponsored goat is given to a widow in the community, and its first kid is then given to another widow. All other offspring belong to the first widow and will provide her with ongoing milk and manure to fertilize her kitchen garden.
Seeds for Vulnerable Families in Kenya
$10
The newest addition to our sustainability project in Kenya provides seeds to vulnerable families. Many families in our community are unable to send their children to school due to the cost.
In addition to the seeds themselves, families are taught to farm and introduced to sustainable agricultural practices.
As a result, many families are now living without assistance. They are now able to grow enough food to feed their families with enough left over to sell, giving them the additional income required to send their children to school.
The newest addition to our sustainability project in Kenya provides seeds to vulnerable families. Many families in our community are unable to send their children to school due to the cost.
In addition to the seeds themselves, families are taught to farm and introduced to sustainable agricultural practices.
As a result, many families are now living without assistance. They are now able to grow enough food to feed their families with enough left over to sell, giving them the additional income required to send their children to school.
New Child Welcome Package in Tanzania
$200
Each new child who comes to Daily Bread Life Children's Home in Tanzania receives a medical exam, clothing, a blanket, and a pillow.
Sponsoring a New Child Welcome Package ensures these children are welcomed into a loving home with a few things of their own.
Each new child who comes to Daily Bread Life Children's Home in Tanzania receives a medical exam, clothing, a blanket, and a pillow.
Sponsoring a New Child Welcome Package ensures these children are welcomed into a loving home with a few things of their own.
Greenhouse Gardening Kit in Romania
$28
The greenhouses and polytunnels behind the New Life Children's Home in Romania produce huge quantities of cucumbers, peppers, and tomatoes. Some of this harvest is used to feed the children, but most of it is sold to support the needs of the children's home.
Sponsoring a Gardening Kit will provide a pack of seeds, a spool of twine, a seed germination try, and vegetable bags for the harvest.
The greenhouses and polytunnels behind the New Life Children's Home in Romania produce huge quantities of cucumbers, peppers, and tomatoes. Some of this harvest is used to feed the children, but most of it is sold to support the needs of the children's home.
Sponsoring a Gardening Kit will provide a pack of seeds, a spool of twine, a seed germination try, and vegetable bags for the harvest.
Fencing in the U.S.
$20
With the pond nearing completion, R.O.A.R.'s land development is coming along!
The next stage is adding a new fence. You can help add a foot to the length of the fence for just $20.
With the pond nearing completion, R.O.A.R.'s land development is coming along!
The next stage is adding a new fence. You can help add a foot to the length of the fence for just $20.
Add a donation for Teleios Ministry
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!