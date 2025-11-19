TELEPHONE ARTS AUCTION

Dreaming Bones, 2013, wax on wood, 16" x 20",





Dreaming Bones Inspired by the poem I was given and is about connections through reverberations. Knowing something in our bones is an expression for our deepest instinctual awareness. The physicality of the medium of wax allows for the embodiment of this resonance.

As an artist, being handed a prompt and then mustering your creative forces to respond is always fun. In this game, the prompt can be anything - words, music, text or another visual. That is also part of the surprise. This is my third time playing and I have received a poem, another visual art piece and music. Each time was a pleasure.