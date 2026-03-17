Telethon Auction 2026 - Link 3 of 3

Glow up with this generous donation from SKNN Studio—a perfect mix of pampering services and skincare goodies to help you look and feel your best.

Includes:

10% off a spray tan at SKNN Studio

A $50 gift certificate toward any service they offer

A selection of multiple facial/skincare products to keep your skin fresh and radiant at home

Whether you’re getting ready for a special event or just treating yourself, this bundle has everything you need for a little luxury and a lot of glow.

Total value: $200