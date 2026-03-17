Telethon Auction 2026 - Link 3 of 3

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Get ready for a little Easter magic + big-time fun with Anthony’s Easter Bonanza! This festive basket is packed with spring cheer, kid-friendly goodies, and local treats—perfect for an Easter surprise, a family raffle favorite, or a fun weekend lineup.
Total value: $80
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone who deserves it!) to the ultimate reset and recharge. This Rejuvenation Basket blends cozy self-care with fun local experiences—perfect for a little pampering, a night out, and everything in between.
Total value: $120
Starting bid
Who lives in a pineapple and loves crafts, puzzles, and fun? This SpongeBob Basket is packed with kid-approved goodies for a bright, busy afternoon of creativity—plus a few awesome extras for the whole family.
Total value: $75
Starting bid
Glow up with this generous donation from SKNN Studio—a perfect mix of pampering services and skincare goodies to help you look and feel your best.
Includes:
10% off a spray tan at SKNN Studio
A $50 gift certificate toward any service they offer
A selection of multiple facial/skincare products to keep your skin fresh and radiant at home
Whether you’re getting ready for a special event or just treating yourself, this bundle has everything you need for a little luxury and a lot of glow.
Total value: $200
Starting bid
A sweet, cozy, and feel-good basket made for relaxing, reflecting, and enjoying the little things—perfect for a date night in or a well-deserved self-care evening.
Includes:
Bottle of wine to toast the moment
Motivational wall hanging for a daily dose of inspiration
Clementine & Honey reed diffuser to freshen up any space with a light, uplifting scent
Two springtime glasses—just right for sipping in style
White chocolate snacks and jellybeans for a little indulgence
Mamba fruit chew bar for a fun, fruity treat
A charming mix of comfort, fragrance, and treats—because the “love of your life” deserves to be celebrated.
MUST BE 21+ TO BID
Total value: $70
Starting bid
Get ready for a hoppin’ good time with this fun-filled Easter basket packed with local favorites, family outings, and festive surprises!
Includes:
Three (3) LAUNCH 30-minute jump passes for high-energy fun
Aroma Joe’s FREE 24 oz drink to fuel the day
Texas Roadhouse $20 gift card for a delicious meal out
Texas Roadhouse FREE Kids Meal (perfect for a family night)
Texas Roadhouse FREE Appetizer to start your meal off right
Plus additional Easter goodies to keep the celebration going
A great mix of treats, activities, and dining—perfect for families or anyone who loves a little Easter fun with big value!
Total value: $80
Starting bid
Settle in for the ultimate game-day spread! This basket is loaded with local drinks, savory snacks, and awesome meal deals—perfect for a night in with friends or a lineup of takeout favorites while you cheer on your team.
Includes:
Bone Shaker beer from Boat, Mountain Beer Brewing Company
Game-day snacks & pretzels to keep the munchies covered
Texas Roadhouse $20 gift card
FREE appetizer at Texas Roadhouse to kick off your meal
$10 off your meal at The Lasting Room
FREE large cheese pizza (perfect for sharing!)
20% off a box of subs / catering (great for parties or feeding a crowd)
Aroma Joe’s FREE 24 oz drink for a refreshing boost
Whether you’re hosting the crew or keeping it cozy on the couch, this basket brings the drinks, the deals, and the snacks for a winning night.
MUST BE 21+ TO BID
Total value: $90
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little luxury with this pampering package from Aroma Spa & Laser Center! Includes a Diva Facial gift certificate—perfect for refreshing and rejuvenating your skin—plus an assortment of travel-size products that are great for on-the-go self-care or trying new favorites at home.
Total value: $105
Starting bid
Perfect for an aspiring Scout (or a current Scout ready for new adventures), this bundle includes a FREE Year of Scouting membership—a full year of fun, friendships, leadership, and outdoor exploration. Along with the membership, the basket is packed with Scouting-themed goodies and activity items to help kick off the journey, including hands-on games/activities, Scout essentials, and fun extras that make meetings, hikes, and events even more exciting.
Whether they’re just starting out or already hooked on the Scout life, this is an awesome way to gear up and get involved—a year of memories included!
Total value: $200
Starting bid
Give a young athlete an unforgettable summer experience with a FREE 2026 Become Elite Soccer Community Summer Camp in Derry or Hampstead! This camp is designed to keep players active, learning, and having fun in a positive, high-energy environment—perfect for building confidence on the ball, improving foot skills, and sharpening game play through engaging drills and small-sided games.
A fantastic option for players who love soccer (or want to try it in a supportive setting), this camp experience is packed with great coaching, tons of touches, and plenty of summer fun.
Total Value: Up to $290
Starting bid
Upgrade your everyday essentials with this stylish and practical bundle! This package includes a Kendra Scott canvas tote—perfect for errands, work, travel, or carrying all your daily must-haves—paired with a $50 gift card to Parley so you can treat yourself to something you’ll love. Chic, versatile, and ready to go wherever the day takes you!
Total Value: $75
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live entertainment with two tickets to a performance at VIVO Performing Arts! Choose the show that fits your schedule and style—whether you’re in the mood for music, theatre, comedy, or something unique—and make it a fun date night or a great night out with a friend. A perfect experience-based item for anyone who loves the energy and excitement of live performance.
Total Value: Up to $200 (based on the chosen show)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!