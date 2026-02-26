Hosted by

Methuen Scholarship Foundation, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Telethon Auction 2026 - Link 2 of 3

Pick-up location

7 Abbey Rd, Methuen, MA 01844, USA

Kendra Scott Jewelry Set item
Kendra Scott Jewelry Set
$50

Starting bid

Add a little sparkle with this beautiful Kendra Scott set featuring a stylish necklace and a pair of earrings—a perfect gift for a birthday, celebration, or a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Total value: $120

The Drawing Game Bundle item
The Drawing Game Bundle
$25

Starting bid

This bundle has a little bit of everything—food, fun, and creativity! Includes a $20 Texas Roadhouse coupon, 2 Academy Lanes bowling vouchers, a FREE drink card from Aroma Joe’s, and 2 FREE Kids Meals at Texas Roadhouse, plus a variety of arts & crafting supplies to keep the kids busy at home.

Total value: $90


Family Fun & Creative Play Basket item
Family Fun & Creative Play Basket
$50

Starting bid

Packed with outings and at-home activities, this bundle is perfect for kids and families! Includes 4 Launch Passes, two Academy Lanes coupons for FREE bowling, two FREE drinks at Aroma Joe’s, and two coupons for FREE Kids Meals at Texas Roadhouse—plus a great assortment of coloring and crafting supplies to keep the fun going at home.

Total value: $100

Handcrafted Cozy Collection item
Handcrafted Cozy Collection
$25

Starting bid

Stay warm in style with this beautiful handmade set featuring a women’s sweater, matching shawl, and hat, plus decorative accent balls to add a cozy touch to your home décor.

Total value: $60

Handmade Teacher Appreciation Gift Set item
Handmade Teacher Appreciation Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

A thoughtful, one-of-a-kind bundle made for the hardworking educator in your life! Includes a handcrafted apron, a painted tote bag with colorful daisies, and a handmade basket with a little treat inside—plus a fun teacher-themed accessory (“Teaching Humans is Exhausting”). Perfect for end-of-year thanks, back-to-school gifting, or just because.

Total Value: $50

Matt Damon Autographed Photo (Hand Signed) — Saving Private item
Matt Damon Autographed Photo (Hand Signed) — Saving Private
$175

Starting bid

Matt Damon Autographed Photo (Hand Signed) — Saving Private Ryan

Own a collectible piece of film history with this hand-signed 8x10 photo of Matt Damon from Saving Private Ryan. This item includes authentication (certificate of authenticity and/or hologram) for added confidence and display-ready appeal—perfect for movie fans, collectors, or a standout gift.

Total Value: $300

Robert Parish Autographed & Framed Display (Celtics Legend) item
Robert Parish Autographed & Framed Display (Celtics Legend)
$175

Starting bid

Robert Parish Autographed & Framed Display (Celtics Legend) — 1987 NBA Finals

A must-have for any Celtics fan or sports memorabilia collector! This piece features a hand-signed Robert Parish autograph on a framed 1987 NBA Finals commemorative ticket display, ready to hang and proudly showcase. Includes authentication (certificate of authenticity and/or hologram).

Total value: $300

Ted Williams “Final Career Game” Framed Display Hand Signed item
Ted Williams “Final Career Game” Framed Display Hand Signed
$175

Starting bid

Ted Williams “Final Career Game” Framed Display — Hand Signed & Inscribed by Ron Hansen

A standout collectible for Red Sox fans and baseball history lovers! This framed Ted Williams “Final Career Game” scorecard & retro rookie card display is hand signed and inscribed by Ron Hansen, making it a unique tribute piece that’s ready to showcase. Includes authentication (certificate of authenticity and/or hologram).

Total value: $300

Johnny Damon Autographed Red Sox Jersey item
Johnny Damon Autographed Red Sox Jersey
$175

Starting bid

Johnny Damon Autographed Red Sox Jersey

A must-have for any Red Sox fan! This item features a hand-signed Johnny Damon Red Sox jersey, a standout piece of Boston baseball history that’s perfect for display in a home, office, or fan cave. Includes authentication (certificate of authenticity and/or hologram).

Total value: $300

Gerry Cheevers Autographed Jersey (Bruins Legend) item
Gerry Cheevers Autographed Jersey (Bruins Legend)
$175

Starting bid

Gerry Cheevers Autographed Jersey (Bruins Legend)

Celebrate Boston hockey history with this hand-signed Gerry Cheevers jersey, an incredible collectible for any Bruins fan and a standout piece for display. Includes authentication (certificate of authenticity and/or hologram).

Total value: $300

Easter Treats & Dinner Bundle item
Easter Treats & Dinner Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate spring with this festive Easter basket filled with Texas Roadhouse goodies—including fun drinkware and sweet/salty treats like peanuts and peanut brittle—plus dinner and dessert on the house with a $25 Cheesecake Factory gift card and a $25 T-Bones gift card. Perfect for an easy family night out and a little Easter fun!

Total value: $80


Wood-Burning Fire Pit item
Wood-Burning Fire Pit
$25

Starting bid

Create the perfect backyard hangout with this 30-inch square wood-burning fire pit! Great for cool evenings, s’mores nights, and outdoor gatherings, it includes a spark screen, poker/lifter, wood grate, and a protective cover—everything you need to enjoy a cozy fire safely and easily.

Total value: $75

Cozy Wine Night Basket item
Cozy Wine Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Unwind in style with this perfect night-in bundle! Includes a hand-knit lapghan (approx. 62" x 34"), two bottles of wine, two wine glasses, and a pair of Cuddl Duds lounge socks—everything you need for a cozy evening on the couch.

Total value: $120


Dinner & Bowling Night Out Bundle item
Dinner & Bowling Night Out Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Plan a fun night out with food and a little friendly competition! This bundle includes Three Free Strings to Academy Lanes (open bowling), plus a $25 gift card to Al’s Family Diner and a $25 gift card to T-Bones—perfect for dinner now and another meal later.

Total value: $65

Family Fun & Food Basket item
Family Fun & Food Basket
$25

Starting bid

Treat the kids (and yourself!) to a day of action and a delicious meal. This bundle includes four (4) Launch passes, two (2) FREE Kids Meals at Texas Roadhouse, plus fun swag and goodies from Launch and Texas Roadhouse—including snacks and a Launch frisbee—making it perfect for a family outing or school vacation day.

Total value: $80

Hoops & Dinner Night Out Bundle item
Hoops & Dinner Night Out Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Perfect for sports fans and a fun day out! This package includes two (2) passes to the Basketball Hall of Fame—packed with interactive exhibits, iconic memorabilia, and basketball history—plus a $25 gift card to T-Bones for a great meal afterward.

Total value: $80

Spring Wreath & Dinner Bundle item
Spring Wreath & Dinner Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Welcome the season with a beautiful spring wreath for your door, plus dinner covered with a $20 Texas Roadhouse gift card and a $25 T-Bones gift card. A perfect mix of home décor and a night out!

Total value: $75

Washville Unlimited Car Wash Membership (6 Months) item
Washville Unlimited Car Wash Membership (6 Months)
$75

Starting bid

Keep your car looking its best with a 6-month membership to Washville for unlimited washes! Perfect for staying clean through mud, pollen, road salt, and everyday mess—wash as often as you’d like for a full six months.

Total value: $222

Palace Theatre Membership item
Palace Theatre Membership
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a full season of entertainment with a Palace Theatre membership! This membership offers great perks for theatre lovers—perfect for staying connected to upcoming shows, special events, and the magic of live performance.

Total value: $100


Summer Fun at Forest Lake + Dinner Bundle item
Summer Fun at Forest Lake + Dinner Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Make the most of summer with a FREE Season Pass to Forest Lake—perfect for sunny days by the water—plus a T-Bones gift card for a great meal after your beach day (or anytime!).

Total value: $75

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