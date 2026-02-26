Telethon Auction 2026 - Link 2 of 3

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Add a little sparkle with this beautiful Kendra Scott set featuring a stylish necklace and a pair of earrings—a perfect gift for a birthday, celebration, or a well-deserved treat for yourself.
Total value: $120
Starting bid
This bundle has a little bit of everything—food, fun, and creativity! Includes a $20 Texas Roadhouse coupon, 2 Academy Lanes bowling vouchers, a FREE drink card from Aroma Joe’s, and 2 FREE Kids Meals at Texas Roadhouse, plus a variety of arts & crafting supplies to keep the kids busy at home.
Total value: $90
Starting bid
Packed with outings and at-home activities, this bundle is perfect for kids and families! Includes 4 Launch Passes, two Academy Lanes coupons for FREE bowling, two FREE drinks at Aroma Joe’s, and two coupons for FREE Kids Meals at Texas Roadhouse—plus a great assortment of coloring and crafting supplies to keep the fun going at home.
Total value: $100
Starting bid
Stay warm in style with this beautiful handmade set featuring a women’s sweater, matching shawl, and hat, plus decorative accent balls to add a cozy touch to your home décor.
Total value: $60
Starting bid
A thoughtful, one-of-a-kind bundle made for the hardworking educator in your life! Includes a handcrafted apron, a painted tote bag with colorful daisies, and a handmade basket with a little treat inside—plus a fun teacher-themed accessory (“Teaching Humans is Exhausting”). Perfect for end-of-year thanks, back-to-school gifting, or just because.
Total Value: $50
Starting bid
Matt Damon Autographed Photo (Hand Signed) — Saving Private Ryan
Own a collectible piece of film history with this hand-signed 8x10 photo of Matt Damon from Saving Private Ryan. This item includes authentication (certificate of authenticity and/or hologram) for added confidence and display-ready appeal—perfect for movie fans, collectors, or a standout gift.
Total Value: $300
Starting bid
Robert Parish Autographed & Framed Display (Celtics Legend) — 1987 NBA Finals
A must-have for any Celtics fan or sports memorabilia collector! This piece features a hand-signed Robert Parish autograph on a framed 1987 NBA Finals commemorative ticket display, ready to hang and proudly showcase. Includes authentication (certificate of authenticity and/or hologram).
Total value: $300
Starting bid
Ted Williams “Final Career Game” Framed Display — Hand Signed & Inscribed by Ron Hansen
A standout collectible for Red Sox fans and baseball history lovers! This framed Ted Williams “Final Career Game” scorecard & retro rookie card display is hand signed and inscribed by Ron Hansen, making it a unique tribute piece that’s ready to showcase. Includes authentication (certificate of authenticity and/or hologram).
Total value: $300
Starting bid
Johnny Damon Autographed Red Sox Jersey
A must-have for any Red Sox fan! This item features a hand-signed Johnny Damon Red Sox jersey, a standout piece of Boston baseball history that’s perfect for display in a home, office, or fan cave. Includes authentication (certificate of authenticity and/or hologram).
Total value: $300
Starting bid
Gerry Cheevers Autographed Jersey (Bruins Legend)
Celebrate Boston hockey history with this hand-signed Gerry Cheevers jersey, an incredible collectible for any Bruins fan and a standout piece for display. Includes authentication (certificate of authenticity and/or hologram).
Total value: $300
Starting bid
Celebrate spring with this festive Easter basket filled with Texas Roadhouse goodies—including fun drinkware and sweet/salty treats like peanuts and peanut brittle—plus dinner and dessert on the house with a $25 Cheesecake Factory gift card and a $25 T-Bones gift card. Perfect for an easy family night out and a little Easter fun!
Total value: $80
Starting bid
Create the perfect backyard hangout with this 30-inch square wood-burning fire pit! Great for cool evenings, s’mores nights, and outdoor gatherings, it includes a spark screen, poker/lifter, wood grate, and a protective cover—everything you need to enjoy a cozy fire safely and easily.
Total value: $75
Starting bid
Unwind in style with this perfect night-in bundle! Includes a hand-knit lapghan (approx. 62" x 34"), two bottles of wine, two wine glasses, and a pair of Cuddl Duds lounge socks—everything you need for a cozy evening on the couch.
Total value: $120
Starting bid
Plan a fun night out with food and a little friendly competition! This bundle includes Three Free Strings to Academy Lanes (open bowling), plus a $25 gift card to Al’s Family Diner and a $25 gift card to T-Bones—perfect for dinner now and another meal later.
Total value: $65
Starting bid
Treat the kids (and yourself!) to a day of action and a delicious meal. This bundle includes four (4) Launch passes, two (2) FREE Kids Meals at Texas Roadhouse, plus fun swag and goodies from Launch and Texas Roadhouse—including snacks and a Launch frisbee—making it perfect for a family outing or school vacation day.
Total value: $80
Starting bid
Perfect for sports fans and a fun day out! This package includes two (2) passes to the Basketball Hall of Fame—packed with interactive exhibits, iconic memorabilia, and basketball history—plus a $25 gift card to T-Bones for a great meal afterward.
Total value: $80
Starting bid
Welcome the season with a beautiful spring wreath for your door, plus dinner covered with a $20 Texas Roadhouse gift card and a $25 T-Bones gift card. A perfect mix of home décor and a night out!
Total value: $75
Starting bid
Keep your car looking its best with a 6-month membership to Washville for unlimited washes! Perfect for staying clean through mud, pollen, road salt, and everyday mess—wash as often as you’d like for a full six months.
Total value: $222
Starting bid
Enjoy a full season of entertainment with a Palace Theatre membership! This membership offers great perks for theatre lovers—perfect for staying connected to upcoming shows, special events, and the magic of live performance.
Total value: $100
Starting bid
Make the most of summer with a FREE Season Pass to Forest Lake—perfect for sunny days by the water—plus a T-Bones gift card for a great meal after your beach day (or anytime!).
Total value: $75
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!