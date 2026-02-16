Telra Charleston 2026

If you already paid your $300 deposit (for a chaperone), select this item to pay the remaining balance of your chaperone trip fee. (Chaperones have a private room, but will not receive lunch vouchers.) Please reach out to Mr. Hollis prior to paying this fee if you have not already received approval as a chaperone.



Remember with this payment platform, you have the option of adjusting the "Zeffy fee" to a reasonable amount on the last screen before payment