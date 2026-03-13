Colors of Connection: THEME (TEMPLATE)

Sponsorship: Legacy Leader $50,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Two tables of ten. Premiere seating. Inside front cover of awards journal.

Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026 Ad Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.

Two tables of ten. Premiere seating. Inside front cover of awards journal.

Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026 Ad Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.

More details...