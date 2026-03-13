Colors of Connection: THEME (TEMPLATE)

Hosted by
About this event
$
Two tables of ten. Premiere seating.
Inside front cover of awards journal.
Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026
Ad Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.
One table of twelve. Premiere seating.
Inside back cover of awards journal.
Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026
Ad Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.
One table of ten. Premiere seating.
Gold page ad.
Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026
Ad Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.
One table of ten. Premiere seating.
Silver Page ad.
Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026
Ad Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.
Two tickets.
Full page ad.
Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026
Ad Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.
One ticket.
Half-page ad.
Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026
Ad Dimensions: 3.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.
One ticket for a community artist of LA Commons’ choosing.
One table of ten. Name recognition in awards journal.
One individual ticket.
Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026.
Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.
Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026.
Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.
Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026.
Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.
Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026.
Dimensions: 3.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.
Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026.
Dimensions: 3.5” tall by 3” wide, full color, no bleed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!