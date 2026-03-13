La Commons

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La Commons

About this event

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Colors of Connection: THEME (TEMPLATE)

2701 N Sepulveda Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA

Add a donation for La Commons

$

Sponsorship: Legacy Leader
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Two tables of ten. Premiere seating.

Inside front cover of awards journal.


Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026

Ad Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.


Sponsorship Visionary Vanguard
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

One table of twelve. Premiere seating.

Inside back cover of awards journal.


Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026

Ad Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.

Sponsorship: Arts Ambassador
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One table of ten. Premiere seating.

Gold page ad.


Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026

Ad Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.

Sponsorship: Heritage Keeper
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

One table of ten. Premiere seating.

Silver Page ad.


Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026

Ad Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.

Sponsorship: Culture Companion
$2,700
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two tickets.

Full page ad.


Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026

Ad Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.

Sponsorship: Artisan Ally
$1,000

One ticket.

Half-page ad.


Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026

Ad Dimensions: 3.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.

Artist Sponsorship Ticket
$200

One ticket for a community artist of LA Commons’ choosing.

Table Ambassador
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One table of ten. Name recognition in awards journal.

Individual Ticket
$300

One individual ticket.

Awards Journal: Gold Page Ad
$3,200

Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026.

Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.

Awards Journal: Silver Page Ad
$2,000

Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026.

Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.

Awards Journal: Full Page Ad
$1,200

Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026.

Dimensions: 7.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.

Awards Journal: Half-page Ad
$800

Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026.

Dimensions: 3.5” tall by 6.5” wide, full color, no bleed.


Awards Journal: Quarter-page Ad
$500

Ad Deadline: Monday, September 14th, 2026.

Dimensions: 3.5” tall by 3” wide, full color, no bleed.


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