Tempe South Little League

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Tempe South Little League

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Tempe South Little League's All-Stars 2026

2026 All-Star Dues item
2026 All-Star Dues
$225

ONLY FOR ALL-STAR FAMILIES. Includes: 1 belt/1 pair of socks, 1 pair of uniform pants, 2 game jerseys, 2 practice shirts, 1 batting helmet, 1 game hat, 1 bat bag, 1 D13 Tournament program booklet, Scottsdale Stadium experience, jersey gift at stadium, Little League dues and D13 All-Star dues.

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TSLL Sponsor Ad item
TSLL Sponsor Ad
$150

Advertising proceeds help offset tournament expenses, including providing medical support and first aid services throughout the event to ensure a safe and successful experience for all participants.


Half-Page Advertisement: $150
Due Date: 6/8/2026

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Family Hats item
Family Hats item
Family Hats
$25
Sizes available: XS/S, S/M, L/XL
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Family Swag Performance Shirt item
Family Swag Performance Shirt item
Family Swag Performance Shirt item
Family Swag Performance Shirt item
Family Swag Performance Shirt
$20

Unisex in sizing.

The Core365 Capital Performance T-Shirt delivers comfort and vibrant color. Crafted from 4oz. 100% polyester.

Features

  • 4.13 oz/yd²., 100% polyester interlock
  • Moisture-wicking
  • UV 50+
  • Tear away label

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Teams: 10U, 11U, 12U

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Family Swag Jersey Shirt item
Family Swag Jersey Shirt item
Family Swag Jersey Shirt item
Family Swag Jersey Shirt item
Family Swag Jersey Shirt
$20

Unisex in sizing.

The Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey T-Shirt offers unparalleled softness and vibrant color options. Crafted from 100% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, this tee features a retail fit with side seams and a tear-away label for easy rebranding.

Features

  • Heathers & Blends can be found under style # 3001CVC
  • 4.2 oz., 100% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 32 singles
  • Ash is 99% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 1% polyester
  • Shoulder taping
  • Side-seamed
  • Unisex sizing
  • Retail fit
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Tear away label

Sizes:XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Teams: 10U, 11U, 12U

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