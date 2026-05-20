Tempe South Little League's All-Stars 2026

Offered by
About this shop
ONLY FOR ALL-STAR FAMILIES. Includes: 1 belt/1 pair of socks, 1 pair of uniform pants, 2 game jerseys, 2 practice shirts, 1 batting helmet, 1 game hat, 1 bat bag, 1 D13 Tournament program booklet, Scottsdale Stadium experience, jersey gift at stadium, Little League dues and D13 All-Star dues.
Advertising proceeds help offset tournament expenses, including providing medical support and first aid services throughout the event to ensure a safe and successful experience for all participants.
Half-Page Advertisement: $150
Due Date: 6/8/2026
Unisex in sizing.
The Core365 Capital Performance T-Shirt delivers comfort and vibrant color. Crafted from 4oz. 100% polyester.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
Teams: 10U, 11U, 12U
Unisex in sizing.
The Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey T-Shirt offers unparalleled softness and vibrant color options. Crafted from 100% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, this tee features a retail fit with side seams and a tear-away label for easy rebranding.
Sizes:XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
Teams: 10U, 11U, 12U
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!