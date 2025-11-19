Template Christmas Tree Gala Trees

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The tree is
The tree is
The tree is
The tree is
The tree is
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It's one of the smallest trees (a table-top size), but one of the most popular. Pictured is last year's tree because this one won't be put together until the last minute to assure the Lottery tickets on the tree are current. BUT YOU CAN ENTER THE DRAWING NOW! See the flyer in the second picture for more information.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!