SUMMER CAMP with the BELOVED

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About this event
Please add additional DANA for dance leaders and musicians here.
If you would like to join us for the Saturday meal and Rumi Cafe, please add this $20/person to your lodging/camp and DANA offerings.
If you'll be staying offsite, the DUP Camp fee is a sliding scale from $215 - $380.
Please pay what you can. Price increases on May 1st. You can add DANA and Saturday's Meal ABOVE.
Vista View House lodging $275-$380 per person.
Please pay what you can. The price increases on May 1st. You can add DANA and Saturday's Meal ABOVE.
Onsite lodging units (other than Vista View House), tenting with amazing views, RV's, and car campers: $225-$380 per person.
Please pay what you can. The price increases on May 1st. You can add DANA and Saturday's Meal ABOVE.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!