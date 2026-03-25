Western Slope Dance Camps Chapter of PW-DUPNA

Hosted by

Western Slope Dance Camps Chapter of PW-DUPNA

About this event

SUMMER CAMP with the BELOVED

43747 Co Rd M

Mancos, CO 81328, USA

DANA
Pay what you can

Please add additional DANA for dance leaders and musicians here.

SATURDAY'S MEAL
$20

If you would like to join us for the Saturday meal and Rumi Cafe, please add this $20/person to your lodging/camp and DANA offerings.

Camp Dues for Dancers Staying Offsite
Pay what you can

If you'll be staying offsite, the DUP Camp fee is a sliding scale from $215 - $380.


Please pay what you can. Price increases on May 1st. You can add DANA and Saturday's Meal ABOVE.

Vista View House Lodging (includes Camp Dues)
Pay what you can

Vista View House lodging  $275-$380 per person.


Please pay what you can. The price increases on May 1st. You can add DANA and Saturday's Meal ABOVE.

Additional Onsite Lodging (includes Camp Dues)
Pay what you can

Onsite lodging units (other than Vista View House), tenting with amazing views, RV's, and car campers: $225-$380 per person.


Please pay what you can. The price increases on May 1st. You can add DANA and Saturday's Meal ABOVE.

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