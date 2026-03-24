Template - Shootout Format (Cloned)

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About this event
Please use this ticket if you are registering as a Single and we will pair you with another golfer.
Use this ticket to register your 2 person team.
Sorry but registration for this event is already full (Everybody loves FREE golf! :) Feel free to sign up on our waitlist and if we have any cancellations for this event we'll let you know and/or notify you of our next event. Thank you for your interest in Challenge Golf!
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