CROP

Hosted by

CROP

About this event

[Template] SP Play Party and Education

The CROP Space

Education + Play Party Member Admission
$30

Admits 1 CROP Member to the education and play party. If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).


All first-time attendees must have attended an orientation. Orientation is held at 6:30 PM before every party.

Education ONLY Member Admission
$10

Admits 1 CROP Member to the education. If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).

Play Party ONLY Member Admission
$25

Admits 1 CROP Member to the play party. If you are not a member, you must register when you arrive (must present valid 18+ ID and pay $5 membership due).


All first-time attendees must have attended an orientation. Orientation is held at 6:30 PM before every party.

Add a donation for CROP

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