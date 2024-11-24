Temple Assessment Match

This matches the assessment paid on your behalf, by one of your THMT organizations, to the Terre Haute Masonic Temple Association (THMTA).
Each Lodge pays this on each member, the York Rite Chapter & Council share one assessment, and the York Rite Commandery has another Assessment.
THMTA Assessment Match x2
$104
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This matches the assessment paid on your behalf, by two of your THMT organizations, to the Terre Haute Masonic Temple Association (THMTA).
Each Lodge pays this on each member, the York Rite Chapter & Council share one assessment, and the York Rite Commandery has another Assessment.
THMTA Assessment Match x3
$156
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This matches the assessment paid on your behalf, by three of your THMT organizations, to the Terre Haute Masonic Temple Association (THMTA).
Each Lodge pays this on each member, the York Rite Chapter & Council share one assessment, and the York Rite Commandery has another Assessment.
