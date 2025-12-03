Vodka & Latkes Temple Bat Yam’s Silent Auction

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3260 Pioneer Trail, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
Starting bid
Treat yourself with a $200 gift certificate to Peppermill Casino Resort & Spa. Then head on over to Moana Nursery and use your $250 gift certificate to beautify your garden. Included is a $50 gift card to Cucina Lupo for a meal stop in Carson City.
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of Lake Tahoe inside your home with a 3 piece 30x90 Glicee Canvas Wrap from Twilight & Rust. Retail Value -$3,200
https://www.twilightandrustslt.com/product/shelf-cloud-at-sand-harbor-panorama/568?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=false&q=true
Starting bid
4 Woollystar Music Festival tickets for the 2026 Festival in Markleeville, CA.
$780 value
**image is from the 2025 festival
Starting bid
Enjoy your home away from home at the luxury resort, Forest Suites Resort. Your package includes a 2 night stay in a 2 bedroom suite (breakfast is included). To complete your package play some indoor mini golf & grab some snacks at nearby Flatstick Pub with your $100 gift card and dine at nearby California Burger & / or Social House restaurants with your $100 gift card.
Starting bid
Capture those special moments with a couples photo session by photographer, Rebekah Sampson
Note: Photo session ONLY available the week of July 18, 2026. Exact date TBD
$650 value
Starting bid
Own a beautiful framed 16x20 aluminum print of Sunset at Logan Shoals by photographer, Jon Paul. His pieces are highlighted at Marcus Ashley Galleries - Retails for $665 https://www.marcusashley.com/collections/jon-paul
Tranquility at its best!
Starting bid
$300 gift certificate for Les Schwab- SLT location only; 12x10 Ground Cover-up print by local artist, Julia Marianelli https://www.juliaschwadron.com/shop-prints/y22lnv4rui3595wvujkh0py0tcvp2q-4bk23-kt3rs ;plus a 3 month flex membership to Untethered Workspace - $600 value https://untethered.space/
Total value over $1,000
Starting bid
Stay in the newly renovated Golden Nugget & dine in one of their many restaurants ($250 total value) https://www.goldennugget.com/lake-tahoe/hotel/ and surprise a loved one (or yourself) with a stunning amethyst & lab created opal bracelet set in sterling silver donated by Larry Koltz from the former Tahoe iconic LJ‘s jewelry store ($250 value)
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