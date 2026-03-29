Temple Beth Abraham Gala Auction

From the Westchester Comedy Club:

Host a Customized Private Stand-up Comedy Show In Your Home

Make your next party pop with a private stand-up show and bring the comedy club to you. We curate a customized lineup of professional comedians, hand-picked to match your guests. Our comics have been seen on HBO, Comedy Central, FOX, and more. Enjoy some of NYC’s funniest stand-up comedians at home, at a restaurant, or wherever you’re hosting the fun. This show is the perfect add-on for a holiday party, birthday party, or divorce party





***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***

Sunday–Thursday on a mutually agreed date. A standard gratuity (approximately $650) is paid directly by the host after the show and is separate from the auction purchase.





***SHOW GUIDELINES***

— 45–60 minute professionally curated stand-up show.

—Events may include up to 40 guests.

— The host is responsible for providing sufficient seating; all guests must be seated (no standing room).





—Valid for private parties in Lower Westchester (within 10 miles of Temple Beth Abraham) or in Manhattan.

— May be hosted in a home or a private room within a bar, restaurant, hotel, or residential building —Sunday–Thursday bookings on a mutually agreed upon date.

— Not available on major holidays.

— Shows can be used as birthday parties, holidays parties or “just because” among friends. Corporate events or fundraisers are not part of this package.

— Event photos may be captured for marketing purposes.

— For first-time clients.

— Expires April 25, 2027.

—The shows are designed for adults. Happy to keep it clean if you'd like, but it’s still adults-only — no kids in the audience.





— A standard gratuity ($650) is provided by the party host after the show. It is separate and not included in the amount paid at the auction.

—Friday/Saturday dates, events with more than 40 guests, corporate or non profit events, and locations beyond 10 miles may be available for a fee in addition to the suggested gratuity.





Donor contact information will be provided to the winning bidder after the auction.





Donated by: www.LivingRoomLaughs.com

T: 917-991-8184 | IG: instagram.com/LivingRoomLaughs | FB: facebook.com/LivingRoomLaughs





Living Room Laughs is the private events arm of the Westchester Comedy Club and brings the comedy club experience to private homes, restaurants, and off-site venues, delivering high-quality stand-up comedy in an intimate setting. Each event is thoughtfully designed by comedian and founder Michelle Slonim to match the audience and create an intimate, unforgettable experience.





Fair Market Value: $2,500