Temple Beth Abraham Gala Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Up to 4 nights in a Toronto 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment
Flights are from Newark Airport (EWR) to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (in downtown Toronto – on Lake )
Tickets must be reserved at least 14 days in advance (in coordination with Jenny Libien).
After July 20, 2026, flights may be available but are not guaranteed.
- Apartment has parking for people who prefer driving.
Apartment is located near the intersection of Bloor and Yonge, just steps from the
Bloor – Yonge Toronto subway station for Lines 1 and 2.
The Royal Ontario Museum, Bata Shoe Museum, and high-end shopping are walking distance in nearby Yorkville.
Mutually agreeable dates for scheduling. Not available Memorial Day weekend 2026.
Expires May 1, 2027.
Donated by Jenny Libien and Richard Goodwin
Fair Market Value: $3,000
Starting bid
Winning bidder receives exclusive use of a condominium townhouse for one week (seven consecutive days, six consecutive nights), including a mutually-agreed upon weekend, in the Coral Shore Villas located in the prestigious Pelican Key area on the Dutch side of St. Maarten. The unit consists of two bedrooms, two baths with excellent ocean western facing views from both the upper and lower decks.
Available for a week in April, May, October, November or December, 2026.
Air fare not included.
Winner to pay $500 cleaning fee
BEDROOMS:
KITCHEN:
POOL:
LIVING ROOM:
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AMENITIES:
NEAREST BEACH:
DISTANCES:
Donors’ contact information will be provided to the winning bidder after the auction.
Donated by Amy and Jared Zerman
Fair Market Value: $1,800
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4-hour, private cruise on the Hudson River for up to 8 guests, departing from Ossining. Choose to head north toward Bear Mountain for a peaceful, scenic experience or south toward the Tappan Zee Bridge for a livelier outing.
Select either a relaxed tritoon or a more active bowrider boat. The host will provide a cheese and charcuterie board and light snacks; guests may bring their own beverages. Sunset cruises available upon request.
Date to be mutually agreed upon (May–September 2026). Flexible scheduling, including weekends.
Perfect for celebrations, entertaining guests, or a memorable day on the water.
Note: Children under 13 must wear a life jacket.
Donated and Hosted by Brian Schneider
Fair Market Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Own a truly special piece of music history with this original, full-sized Ashthorpe acoustic guitar signed by global superstar Taylor Swift.
Featuring striking imagery from her iconic The Eras Tour, this guitar is a must-have for any music lover, collector, or devoted Swiftie.
Whether displayed as a showpiece or treasured as a rare collectible, this one-of-a-kind item celebrates the artistry and cultural impact of one of the most influential artists of our time.
Certificate of authentication provided.
Generously donated by Gullotta House, proceeds from this auction item will be shared between Gullotta House and Temple Beth Abraham.
Donated by Gullotta House
Fair Market Value: $1,300
Starting bid
Join Rabbi David and his family for a warm and welcoming Shabbat dinner in their home. Up to four guests will enjoy a delicious catered kosher meal, meaningful conversation, and the simple joy of sharing Shabbat together around the table.
It’s a special chance to spend time together in a comfortable, intimate setting and experience the spirit of Shabbat in a personal way.
To be scheduled on a mutually agreed-upon Friday evening after July 1, 2026.
Donated by Rabbi David and Renée Holtz
Fair Market Value: $1,000
Starting bid
Gather your friends for a fun and delicious hands-on experience! Cantor Margot Goldberg will come to your home to cook and prepare a sumptuous vegetarian meal with you and up to six adults (ages 18+).
Together, you’ll learn how to create a memorable meal from start to finish, with Cantor Margot guiding you every step of the way. The menu will be mutually agreed upon in advance, and all ingredients will be provided—just bring your appetite and enthusiasm!
Details:
Donated by Cantor Margot Goldberg
Fair Market Value: $1,000
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening in New York City with two orchestra seats to a Broadway show for you and your guest. - joined by fellow theater enthusiasts Cantor Lauren and her husband, Dan, who will be right there with you.
The show and date will be mutually agreed upon, giving you the chance to choose a performance that fits your schedule and interests. Make it a full night out with great company, lively conversation, and the magic of Broadway from some of the best seats in the house.
Donated by Cantor Lauren Phillips Fogelman and Dan Fogelman
Fair Market Value: $800
Starting bid
Transform your space with the expert eye of Shiloh Mackey of Two Merlin Design Studio—the talented designer behind Temple Beth Abraham’s beautifully refreshed Social Hall.
This gift certificate includes a three-hour, in-person design consultation, during which Shiloh will provide personalized guidance tailored to your style and needs. Whether you’re reimagining a single room or looking for inspiration for a larger project, you’ll benefit from her creative vision and professional expertise.
Donated by Shiloh Mackey
Fair Market Value: $600
Starting bid
Escape to the beauty of the Poconos with a relaxing weekend in the private, amenity-rich Hemlock Farms community. Perfect for families or friends, this inviting 3-bedroom, 2-bath home offers comfort, convenience, and access to a wide range of activities.
The home features a full kitchen, a spacious primary bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and two additional bedrooms—one with a bunk bed (twin over full) and another with a twin bed—providing flexible sleeping arrangements.
Guests will enjoy access to the community clubhouse, which includes an indoor heated pool, fitness center, hot tub, and sauna (ages 17+ for hot tub and sauna), as well as two outdoor pools and a playground.
Whether you're looking to unwind in a peaceful setting or take advantage of the many recreational amenities, this Poconos getaway offers the perfect balance of relaxation and fun.
No Pets. No Smoking.
Mutually agreed-upon dates before March 31, 2027
Donated by Judith and Steve Balsan
Fair Market Value: $750
Starting bid
Escape to Las Vegas with a three-night stay in a stylish studio apartment at Palms Place. Located in the “West of the Strip” neighborhood—just about two miles from the excitement of Las Vegas Strip—this is the perfect home base for a fun and relaxing getaway.
Enjoy exclusive use of the apartment for three consecutive nights (including weekends), giving you time to explore, unwind, and experience all that Las Vegas has to offer.
Details:
Donated by Stephen and Arlene Simms
Fair Market Value: $600
Starting bid
Two tickets to this sold out show! (Tickets currently on the secondary market for over $300 each!)
An unforgettable evening with Tina Fey, interviewed by Alec Baldwin. From Fey’s groundbreaking work on 30 Rock to decades of pushing boundaries in the worlds of film, television, literature, and theater, Fey has shaped how we laugh.
Two Icons. One Stage. No Script.
Don't miss this in-depth conversation—one night only, and only at Symphony Space.
Winning bidder will receive ticket redemption instructions following the auction.
Donated by Michael Berkowitz
Fair Market Value: $270
Starting bid
Discover the hidden treasures in your jewelry box with Diana Bufalini, fine jewelry designer and founder of Fourteen August.
This intimate, in-home consultation (up to 2 hours) offers expert guidance on rediscovering unworn pieces, heirlooms, and meaningful gems.
Work with Diana to reimagine your collection—melt and transform old gold, reset stones, or redesign pieces into modern heirlooms that can be worn and loved every day.
Donated by Diana Bufalini
Fair Market Value: $500
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of live NHL action with two (2) tickets to see the New Jersey Devils at home! Generously provided by a season ticket holder, this package offers great seats and an unforgettable night of fast-paced hockey.
Excludes games against the New York Rangers
Donated by Matthew Libien
Fair Market Value: $460
Starting bid
Step out in classic style with this luxurious Hobbs women’s trench coat from England. Expertly tailored and timeless in design, it’s the perfect wardrobe staple for sophistication and elegance.
Should you need a different size, the coat may be exchanged—detailed instructions for arranging the exchange will be provided to the winning bidder.
Donated by Hobbs London at The Westchester
Fair Market Value: $500
Starting bid
See the Broadway premiere of The Balusters, a hilarious new play by Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon.
Enjoy two orchestra seats (M122 & M124) on Sunday, May 3 at 2:00 PM at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Follow the chaos in the quirky Vernon Point neighborhood, where one small suggestion sparks an all-out neighbor-versus-neighbor battle.
Featuring a star-studded cast including Marylouise Burke, Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas, and more.
Donated by Jenny Libien and Richard Goodwin
Fair Market Value: $450
Starting bid
Experience the magic of La Traviata at the iconic Metropolitan Opera with two prime orchestra seats (X21 & X23).
Performance: Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 PM
Composed by Giuseppe Verdi, La Traviata (“the fallen woman”) tells the moving story of Violetta Valéry, a Parisian courtesan who sacrifices her true love, Alfredo Germont, in the face of rigid societal expectations.
Indulge in an unforgettable evening of sweeping romance, heartbreak, and world-class performance at one of New York’s most celebrated stages.
Donated by Jenny Libien and Richard Goodwin
Fair Market Value: $310
Starting bid
This beautifully crafted handmade tallit is a meaningful expression of faith, artistry, and community. Generously sized and thoughtfully designed, it offers both comfort and elegance during prayer and reflection.
Lovingly created by congregant Ina Bearak Helfand, each detail reflects personal care, intention, and devotion—making this piece truly one of a kind. More than a ritual object, it is a symbol of connection: to tradition, to community, and to the sacred moments it will accompany.
A timeless and heartfelt addition to any Jewish home, this tallit is sure to be treasured for years to come.
Donated by Tallit by Ina Bearak Helfand
Fair Market Value: $250
Starting bid
Treat yourself (and a few lucky guests!) to a fun, hands-on experience paired with delightful, milk-and-honey themed products.
Party Package:
Included Products:
Perfect for kids, friends, or even a unique family outing—this experience makes a memorable and creative gift for anyone who loves a little pampering and play.
Donated by Lush Cosmetics and Risa Swersey
Fair Market Value: $160
Starting bid
From the Westchester Comedy Club:
Host a Customized Private Stand-up Comedy Show In Your Home
Make your next party pop with a private stand-up show and bring the comedy club to you. We curate a customized lineup of professional comedians, hand-picked to match your guests. Our comics have been seen on HBO, Comedy Central, FOX, and more. Enjoy some of NYC’s funniest stand-up comedians at home, at a restaurant, or wherever you’re hosting the fun. This show is the perfect add-on for a holiday party, birthday party, or divorce party
***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***
Sunday–Thursday on a mutually agreed date. A standard gratuity (approximately $650) is paid directly by the host after the show and is separate from the auction purchase.
***SHOW GUIDELINES***
— 45–60 minute professionally curated stand-up show.
—Events may include up to 40 guests.
— The host is responsible for providing sufficient seating; all guests must be seated (no standing room).
—Valid for private parties in Lower Westchester (within 10 miles of Temple Beth Abraham) or in Manhattan.
— May be hosted in a home or a private room within a bar, restaurant, hotel, or residential building —Sunday–Thursday bookings on a mutually agreed upon date.
— Not available on major holidays.
— Shows can be used as birthday parties, holidays parties or “just because” among friends. Corporate events or fundraisers are not part of this package.
— Event photos may be captured for marketing purposes.
— For first-time clients.
— Expires April 25, 2027.
—The shows are designed for adults. Happy to keep it clean if you'd like, but it’s still adults-only — no kids in the audience.
— A standard gratuity ($650) is provided by the party host after the show. It is separate and not included in the amount paid at the auction.
—Friday/Saturday dates, events with more than 40 guests, corporate or non profit events, and locations beyond 10 miles may be available for a fee in addition to the suggested gratuity.
Donor contact information will be provided to the winning bidder after the auction.
Donated by: www.LivingRoomLaughs.com
T: 917-991-8184 | IG: instagram.com/LivingRoomLaughs | FB: facebook.com/LivingRoomLaughs
Living Room Laughs is the private events arm of the Westchester Comedy Club and brings the comedy club experience to private homes, restaurants, and off-site venues, delivering high-quality stand-up comedy in an intimate setting. Each event is thoughtfully designed by comedian and founder Michelle Slonim to match the audience and create an intimate, unforgettable experience.
Fair Market Value: $2,500
Starting bid
Enjoy a complete vehicle detailing service generously provided by Volvo Cars White Plains. Treat your car to a professional refresh and drive away looking like new!
Details:
Donated by Jeremy Abramson, The Premier Collection
Fair Market Value: $250
Starting bid
Elevate any look with the timeless elegance of the “Palermo” necklace by designer Sara Shala. Crafted in radiant gold vermeil, this beautifully refined piece blends modern sophistication with classic design, making it perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.
Delicate yet eye-catching, the Palermo necklace adds a warm, luminous touch to any ensemble and layers effortlessly with other favorites. A versatile and stylish addition to any jewelry collection, it also makes a thoughtful and luxurious gift.
Donated by Nicole Vallario, Falena
Fair Market Value: $245
Starting bid
This beautifully crafted, handmade B-mitzvah–sized tallit is a meaningful expression of faith, artistry, and community. Thoughtfully designed in a more youth-appropriate size, it offers comfort, beauty, and reverence during prayer and reflection.
Lovingly created by congregant Ina Bearak Helfand, each detail reflects personal care, intention, and devotion—making this piece truly one of a kind. More than a ritual object, it is a symbol of connection to tradition, community, and the sacred moments it will accompany.
A timeless and heartfelt addition to a young person’s Jewish journey, this tallit is sure to be treasured for years to come.
Donated by Tallit by Ina Bearak Helfand
Fair market value: $200
Starting bid
Savor the taste of Italy with this luxurious gift basket from DeCicco & Sons. Overflowing with a curated assortment of gourmet treats, artisanal cheeses, specialty pastas, fine olive oils, and more, it’s perfect for entertaining, gifting, or indulging yourself!
Donated by DeCicco & Sons
Fair Market Value: $195
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone you love—to three months of delicious, homemade pie! This certificate entitles you to one free pie per month for three months from Baked by Susan, a beloved local bakery known for its exceptional, from-scratch creations.
Each 9” old-fashioned pie (serving 6–10) is handcrafted daily using simple, high-quality ingredients—unsalted butter, flour, water, and salt for the crust—and fresh, local fruit whenever possible. You’ll truly see and taste the difference in every bite.
Important Details:
A perfect gift for dessert lovers or anyone who appreciates the art of baking!
Donated by Baked by Susan
Fair Market Value: $112
Starting bid
Enjoy the excitement of Major League Soccer with two tickets to a 2026 home game of the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.
Experience the energy of live professional soccer in this state-of-the-art, 25,000-seat stadium just outside New York City—known for its electric atmosphere and close-to-the-action seating.
Details:
Donated by the New York Red Bulls
Fair Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Professional photographer John Muggenborg has captured the beauty and grandeur of one of Westchester’s most iconic landmarks with this stunning aerial photograph of the Castle in Tarrytown.
This vivid 16 x 22.2” color landscape offers a breathtaking perspective—showcasing the architecture, surrounding greenery, and sweeping Hudson Valley scenery in rich, luminous detail.
Perfect for home or office, this striking piece brings a sense of history, elegance, and local charm to any space. A must-have for art lovers, photography enthusiasts, or anyone with a connection to the Rivertowns.
Donated by John Muggenborg Photography
Fair Market Value: $350
Starting bid
Indulge in an elegant experience that blends beauty, style, and gourmet delight. This curated collection is designed for those who appreciate a touch of everyday luxury.
Perfect for a well-deserved treat or a sophisticated gift, this collection promises to pamper, adorn, and indulge.
Donated by Spa Lamya, Marci Gifts and Geordanes Fine Foods
Fair Market Value: $150
Starting bid
A comprehensive Beatles collector’s bundle featuring Deconstructing the Beatles: Abbey Road 2-film DVD set, a five-book Bruce Spizer collection, and There Are Faces I Remember by Dr. Angie McCartney and Ruth McCartney.
The Bruce Spizer set includes: The Beatles and Sgt. Pepper: A Fan’s Perspective, The Beatles Finally Let It Be, The Beatles Get Back to Abbey Road, The Beatles White Album and the Launch of Apple, and The Magical Mystery Tour and Yellow Submarine.
A rich and immersive deep dive into the music, history, and cultural legacy of the Beatles—an exceptional collection for any fan or serious collector.
Donated by Scott Freiman, Deconstructing the Music (DVDs) and Steven Wilson, Golden Age Music Collectibles (hardcover books).
Fair Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Raise a glass to history with this exclusive and celebratory package! This special auction item features a limited-edition 750 ml bottle of Temple Beth Abraham’s custom-blended Scotch, created in honor of our 125th Anniversary—a true collector’s item you won’t find anywhere else.
Paired with a sleek 6pcs Cocktail Shaker Set, and two Glencairn souvenir TBA 125th glasses, this set is perfect for both Scotch connoisseurs and aspiring mixologists alike. Whether you enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or as part of a crafted cocktail, this unique offering lets you savor the spirit of TBA in style.
Cheers to 125 years—and many more to come!
Winning bidder must be 21 years old or older.
Donated by Temple Beth Abraham's Fundraising Committee
Fair Market Value: $120
Starting bid
Gift certificate for $100 to be spent at Sleepy Hollow Bookshop, 95 Beekman Ave Store # 3, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.
Must be used by December 31, 2026
Donated by Leah and Doug Bloom, Sleepy Hollow Bookshop
Fair Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a professional cut and blow-dry at Ilda’s Salon, paired with premium Wella shampoo and conditioner to keep your look fresh long after you leave the chair.
Then, savor something special with a $25 gift card to Geordanes—your neighborhood destination for fine foods and delicious finds.
A perfect pairing of style and savor, this package lets you look your best and indulge a little, all while celebrating the best of our local community.
Donated by Ilda's Salon and Geordanes
Fair Market Value: $115
Starting bid
Elegant orchid in a decorative pot, generously donated by TBA Florist. This striking living arrangement showcases refined blooms and lush greenery, offering a sophisticated touch to any space. Low-maintenance yet high-impact, it makes a perfect gift or centerpiece.
Donated by Station Flowers
Fair Market Value: $75
Starting bid
A must-have for any Trader Joe’s enthusiast! This generously filled Trader Joe’s branded tote is packed with a curated selection of fan-favorite treats and pantry staples.
From sweet indulgences to savory snacks and everyday essentials, this collection brings together some of the most beloved finds—perfect for discovering new favorites or stocking up on the classics you love.
Ideal for gifting or treating yourself, this tote is sure to delight any Trader Joe’s fan!
Donated by Trader Joe's
Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
This 8x10 framed, autographed photo captures a standout moment from one of the league’s most exciting young playmakers - Garrett Wilson making an incredible one-handed catch on October 31, 2024 for the New York Jets.
Perfect for any Jets fan, this photo is a great addition to a "fan cave," office, or sports memorabilia collection. Makes an ideal gift for birthdays or the holidays for any football enthusiast. Whether you’re commemorating your love for the Jets or investing in a future Hall of Famer’s legacy, this collectible is sure to be a standout piece in your collection.
This replica lithographed photo comes with a hologram authentication decal and is an official licensed product by the NFL and NFLPA.
Donated by the New York Jets
Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
Bring a taste of the Mediterranean to your home bar with this elegant and unexpected pairing. This package features a bottle of authentic Israeli arak—an anise-flavored spirit traditionally enjoyed with water and ice—paired with premium silicone molds that create perfectly round 2-inch ice spheres.
When mixed, arak transforms into its signature cloudy “louche,” delivering a smooth, refreshing drink that’s as beautiful as it is delicious.
Whether you’re hosting friends or unwinding at the end of the day, this set elevates the experience with style and ritual.
Includes:
Perfect for:
Cheers—L’Chaim!
Donated by anonymous
Fair Market Value: $40
Starting bid
Experience a night of live stand-up comedy at the Westchester Comedy Club in White Plains, featuring professional comedians from New York City and beyond. Our shows regularly showcase comics seen on Netflix, Comedy Central, SiriusXM and top NYC Clubs. Our White Plains shows frequently sell out, so early reservations are recommended.
Includes: Two complimentary tickets to a Saturday comedy show.
Upcoming 2026 White Plains Shows: May 16, June 20, July 18, August 8, September 26, October 24, November 14, and December 12
Location: Tre Angelina, 478 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains
Donor contact information will be provided to the winning bidder after the auction.
Must contact donor at least two weeks in advance to reserve seats; if preferred show is sold out, next available show will be offered.
Valid only at the White Plains location (not valid in Rye).
$20 food/drink minimum per person (plus tax and gratuity) payable the night of the show (separate and not included in the amount paid at the auction).
Not valid for special events or major holiday shows (including New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day)
Valid for one year (expires April 25, 2027).
Optional: bring a friend - Friends are welcome to join and can enjoy 25% off additional tickets when attending the same show.
Donor: Westchester Comedy Club
Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
Bring home the laid-back spirit of Captain Lawrence Brewing Company with this fun, ready-to-enjoy collection.
Whether you're a seasoned craft beer enthusiast or just getting into the scene, this tote has everything you need to elevate your sipping experience.
Inside, you’ll find a refillable growler—perfect for fresh pours straight from the source—along with a coupon for one complimentary fill.
Sip like a pro with both a classic pilsner glass and a pub-style tasting glass, ideal for sampling and savoring every note.
Show off your brewery pride with a comfortable Captain Lawrence t-shirt and a branded sticker, all packed in a sturdy, reusable tote bag you’ll reach for again and again.
Perfect for weekends, gatherings, or gifting—this package delivers a true taste of one of Westchester’s favorite breweries. Cheers!
Donated by Captain Lawrence Brewing Company
Fair Market Value: $65
Starting bid
Olivia Barry Scroll Luminaire Table Lamp
Elevate your space with this striking, award-winning design by Olivia Barry. The Scroll Luminaire Table Lamp is crafted from ceramic and thoughtfully designed to emit a warm, non-glare, indirect light—creating an inviting ambiance that’s both sophisticated and serene.
Honored as a standout design at NYCxDesign 2023, this piece seamlessly blends artistry and function. Its sculptural form makes it as much a conversation piece as it is a source of light, perfect for a living room, bedroom, or office.
Proudly made in the USA, this lamp is a beautiful example of modern craftsmanship and timeless design—an exceptional addition to any home.
Olivia is a tarrytown ceramist and artist. Born in Toronto, Canada, she opened her Hudson Valley studio: Olivia Barry / By Hand, where she merges her industrial design training with the ceramic craft, challenging the material with her inventive interpretations in lighting and artwork.
Donor: Olivia Barry / By Hand
Fair Market Value: $1,200
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