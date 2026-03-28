Temple Beth David Silent Auction

Enjoy a relaxing weekend at Harbor Watch in the heart of Newport. Take in panoramic harbor views from your private deck or step out onto Thames Street to explore shops, restaurants, and everything downtown has to offer.





Whether you’re strolling the Cliff Walk, touring the famous mansions, or simply unwinding by the water, this charming getaway is the perfect escape. Return to a cozy retreat with a queen bed and private roof deck overlooking the harbor.





VALUE: $600





Valid December 1st 2026 - March 10th 2027, excluding holiday weekends.





Subject to availability. Certificate will be mailed to the winner.





Generously donated by Jennifer Bradbury.