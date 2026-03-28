Temple Beth David Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing weekend at Harbor Watch in the heart of Newport. Take in panoramic harbor views from your private deck or step out onto Thames Street to explore shops, restaurants, and everything downtown has to offer.
Whether you’re strolling the Cliff Walk, touring the famous mansions, or simply unwinding by the water, this charming getaway is the perfect escape. Return to a cozy retreat with a queen bed and private roof deck overlooking the harbor.
VALUE: $600
Valid December 1st 2026 - March 10th 2027, excluding holiday weekends.
Subject to availability. Certificate will be mailed to the winner.
Generously donated by Jennifer Bradbury.
Starting bid
Enhance your home with a versatile 6’ x 9’ 100% wool rug from Weller Carpets. Choose from the Bellbridge Leighton style or another rug of equal value to suit your space and style.
VALUE: $1200
Generously donated by Dan Weller.
Starting bid
Enjoy a half-day boating excursion on beautiful Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island with temple members, Paul Greenberg and Renee Goldberg. Relax, take in the coastal views, and anchor in one of the bay’s many coves for a swim.
Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks are included—just bring your sense of adventure for a perfect day on the water.
VALUE: $500
Generously donated by Renee Goldberg and Paul Greenberg.
Starting bid
An in depth tour of the WBUR radio station to see where and how the news is made. Go behind the scenes at WBUR with an in-depth tour of Boston’s leading public radio station. Meet producers and reporters, and sit in on a live broadcast of your choice—including Morning Edition, On Point, Here & Now, or All Things Considered. Limited to two guests.
VALUE: $1200
Starting bid
Handmade by Lisa Fassberg Weller, this hip-length denim jacket size medium is uniquely embellished with beige and black silk ties, creating a one-of-a-kind, stylish statement piece. This jacket is a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted design.
VALUE: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy a guided wine tasting experience at Total Wine in Dedham for 10 or more guests. Sample a curated selection of wines while learning about different styles in a relaxed and educational setting. Perfect for a gathering of friends or a special celebration.
VALUE: $600
Starting bid
Starting bid
Cheer on the Red Sox at Fenway Park as they face the Texas Rangers on June 13 at 4:10 PM. Includes 2 Field Box seats (Section 57, Row K, Seats 1 & 2)—a great vantage point close to the action. Perfect for a pair looking to enjoy a classic Fenway experience.
VALUE: $370
Starting bid
Handmade by Lisa Fassberg Weller, this waist-length denim jacket size large features beautifully embroidered golden honey fabric accents for a distinctive and elegant look. This jacket is a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted design.
VALUE: $300
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