Hosted by

Temple Beth David

About this event

Temple Beth David Silent Auction

Pick-up location

7 Clapboardtree St, Westwood, MA 02090, USA

Newport Harbor Getaway for Two item
Newport Harbor Getaway for Two
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing weekend at Harbor Watch in the heart of Newport. Take in panoramic harbor views from your private deck or step out onto Thames Street to explore shops, restaurants, and everything downtown has to offer.


Whether you’re strolling the Cliff Walk, touring the famous mansions, or simply unwinding by the water, this charming getaway is the perfect escape. Return to a cozy retreat with a queen bed and private roof deck overlooking the harbor.


VALUE: $600


Valid December 1st 2026 - March 10th 2027, excluding holiday weekends.


Subject to availability. Certificate will be mailed to the winner.


Generously donated by Jennifer Bradbury.

6’ x 9’ Wool Area Rug from Weller Carpets item
6’ x 9’ Wool Area Rug from Weller Carpets
$200

Starting bid

Enhance your home with a versatile 6’ x 9’ 100% wool rug from Weller Carpets. Choose from the Bellbridge Leighton style or another rug of equal value to suit your space and style.


VALUE: $1200


Generously donated by Dan Weller.

Boat Excursion for Four on Naragansett Bay item
Boat Excursion for Four on Naragansett Bay
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a half-day boating excursion on beautiful Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island with temple members, Paul Greenberg and Renee Goldberg. Relax, take in the coastal views, and anchor in one of the bay’s many coves for a swim.


Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks are included—just bring your sense of adventure for a perfect day on the water.


VALUE: $500


Generously donated by Renee Goldberg and Paul Greenberg.

Behind the Scenes Tour of WBUR & Live Show Experience item
Behind the Scenes Tour of WBUR & Live Show Experience
$200

Starting bid

An in depth tour of the WBUR radio station to see where and how the news is made. Go behind the scenes at WBUR with an in-depth tour of Boston’s leading public radio station. Meet producers and reporters, and sit in on a live broadcast of your choice—including Morning Edition, On Point, Here & Now, or All Things Considered. Limited to two guests.


VALUE: $1200

Women’s Denim Jacket with Silk Tie Embellishments item
Women’s Denim Jacket with Silk Tie Embellishments item
Women’s Denim Jacket with Silk Tie Embellishments
$100

Starting bid

Handmade by Lisa Fassberg Weller, this hip-length denim jacket size medium is uniquely embellished with beige and black silk ties, creating a one-of-a-kind, stylish statement piece. This jacket is a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted design.


VALUE: $300

Host a Private Wine Tasting for Friends item
Host a Private Wine Tasting for Friends
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a guided wine tasting experience at Total Wine in Dedham for 10 or more guests. Sample a curated selection of wines while learning about different styles in a relaxed and educational setting. Perfect for a gathering of friends or a special celebration.


VALUE: $600

  • Must book at least 4–6 weeks in advance.
  • Minimum of 10 guests required (up to 20, with options for more). All participants must be 21+ and have valid ID.
  • Not available on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year.
  • Pours are limited to 2 oz or less per wine.
  • Outside catered food may be allowed. No outside alcohol is allowed for consumption during the class.
  • Wines provided in the package cannot be substituted or modified.
Three-Play Theater Subscription for Two — Lyric Stage item
Three-Play Theater Subscription for Two — Lyric Stage
$100

Starting bid

Field Box Seats for Two — June 13 at Fenway Park item
Field Box Seats for Two — June 13 at Fenway Park
$100

Starting bid

Cheer on the Red Sox at Fenway Park as they face the Texas Rangers on June 13 at 4:10 PM. Includes 2 Field Box seats (Section 57, Row K, Seats 1 & 2)—a great vantage point close to the action. Perfect for a pair looking to enjoy a classic Fenway experience.


VALUE: $370

Women’s Denim Jacket with Embroidered Golden Honey Fabric item
Women’s Denim Jacket with Embroidered Golden Honey Fabric item
Women’s Denim Jacket with Embroidered Golden Honey Fabric
$100

Starting bid

Handmade by Lisa Fassberg Weller, this waist-length denim jacket size large features beautifully embroidered golden honey fabric accents for a distinctive and elegant look. This jacket is a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted design.


VALUE: $300

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