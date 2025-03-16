Temple Beth Hillel of South Windsor Inc.

Hosted by

Temple Beth Hillel of South Windsor Inc.

About this event

Temple Beth Hillel Back to the Future Auction

Pick-up location

20 Baker Ln, South Windsor, CT 06074, USA

1. Pats Peak Ski Area in Henniker, NH. Weekday vouchers item
1. Pats Peak Ski Area in Henniker, NH. Weekday vouchers
$80

Starting bid

Pats Peak Ski Area in Henniker, NH. Weekday ticket vouchers valued at $79 each. See restrictions and expiration. Expires 2026 Season

Value $158

Located at 686 Flanders Rd, Henniker, NH 03242

2. Two Blind Brothers Mercer Neoprene Weekender item
2. Two Blind Brothers Mercer Neoprene Weekender
$70

Starting bid

Two Blind Brothers Mercer Neoprene Weekender

Value $155


The Mercer Neoprene Weekender is sleek and professional with thoughtful accents. The design is versatile with multiple interior and exterior pockets, adjustable straps, and features the message “carry the mission” in puff paint on the bottom - a reminder that each purchase builds awareness, education, and connection around blindness. This bag truly fits it all. Lightweight, durable, and up for anything… just like you!

3. Matterhorn Swiss-travaganza MiniGolf item
3. Matterhorn Swiss-travaganza MiniGolf
$40

Starting bid

Matterhorn Swiss-travaganza, Canton, CT


2 Rounds of Swiss Adventure miniature golf at Matterhorn Mini Golf, Two Swiss Swirl Ice Cream Cones, One admission to League Night (held weekly throughout the summer - top places win CASH!, One admission to the International Pro-Am tournament (held annually in September) for a chance at over $1500 in winnings and prizes!

Value $100


https://www.matterhornminigolf.com/

4. $50 Gift Certificate to a Jorgensen Event item
4. $50 Gift Certificate to a Jorgensen Event
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to a Jorgensen Event


Value $50


Exclusions apply - valid for Jorgensen Events only (special & University events not eligible)


jorgensen.uconn.edu


5. 2 Lift Tickets with rentals at Otis Ridge Ski area item
5. 2 Lift Tickets with rentals at Otis Ridge Ski area
$100

Starting bid

2 Lift Tickets with rentals at Otis Ridge Ski area.

Expires 3-28-27

Value $220

6. 3 Ticket Vouchers, each good for one 3-hour climb item
6. 3 Ticket Vouchers, each good for one 3-hour climb
$75

Starting bid

3 Ticket Vouchers, each good for one 3-hour climb at The Adventure Park at Storrs.

 

The retail value of the climbing vouchers is $59/ea for a total retail value of $177.


These vouchers are valid for the 2026 park season.


See Glenn or Gabe for email of vouchers. 


Video of Adventure Park

https://youtu.be/vh99wUcXLWw

7. Progress light fixture in brushed bronze item
7. Progress light fixture in brushed bronze
$100

Starting bid

Progress light fixture in brushed bronze

Value $267

8. Giovanni's Barber Studio Men's Haircut item
8. Giovanni's Barber Studio Men's Haircut
$15

Starting bid

Giovanni's Barber Studio Men's Haircut.
Donated by Kathleen at the Mill

Value $30
Located at 2252 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill

9. Giovanni's Barber Studio Men's Haircut item
9. Giovanni's Barber Studio Men's Haircut
$15

Starting bid

Giovanni's Barber Studio Men's Haircut.
Donated by Kathleen at the Mill

Value $30
Located at 2252 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill

10. Nowak Family Chiropractic Initial Evaluation item
10. Nowak Family Chiropractic Initial Evaluation
$100

Starting bid

Nowak Family Chiropractic Initial Evaluation

Value $200

11. Progress light fixture Glass orbs Graphite Finish item
11. Progress light fixture Glass orbs Graphite Finish
$150

Starting bid

Progress light fixture Glass orbs Graphite Finish.

Value $ 358

12.Colored freshwater pearl necklace, bracelet, and earrings item
12.Colored freshwater pearl necklace, bracelet, and earrings
$40

Starting bid

Colorful freshwater, pearl necklace, bracelet, and earrings set


Hand made and Donated by Helena Friedman

13. Turquoise colored chain, necklace, earrings & bracelet item
13. Turquoise colored chain, necklace, earrings & bracelet
$30

Starting bid

Turquoise colored chain, necklace, earrings, and bracelet.


Hand Made and Donated by Helena Friedman

14. Choker style necklace with silver metal leaf, pearl bead item
14. Choker style necklace with silver metal leaf, pearl bead
$30

Starting bid

Choker style necklace with silver metal leaf and pearl bead


Hand made and Donated by Helena Friedman

15. Necklace and earrings set made with Czech crystal item
15. Necklace and earrings set made with Czech crystal
$55

Starting bid

Necklace and earrings set made with Czech crystal (purchased by Helena in Prague!) and other coordinating beads.


Handmade and Donated by Helena Friedman

16. Lowe's $25 Gift Card item
16. Lowe's $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Lowe's $25 Gift Card

17. Food & Laughs $25 Gift card item
17. Food & Laughs $25 Gift card
$15

Starting bid

Food & Laughs $25 Gift Card. Cheesecake Factory, BJ's, Cracker Barrel, Red Robin, Red Lobster.

18. Target $25 Gift Card item
18. Target $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Target $25 Gift Card

19. Warm Wishes $25 Gift Card item
19. Warm Wishes $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Cracker Barrel, Panera Bread, Lowe's or Ulta Beauty

20.2 Round Trip Passenger Tickets for the Block Island Ferry item
20.2 Round Trip Passenger Tickets for the Block Island Ferry
$15

Starting bid

2 Round Trip Passenger Tickets aboard the Block Island Ferry.


Ticket prices range from 15.60 - 20.60 each.

  • Good for Traditional Service departing from Point Judith, RI
  • Expires 12-31-26
  • Schedule Information can be found at www.blockislandferry.com
21. Wine tasting for 4 and Millbrook Vineyards and Winery item
21. Wine tasting for 4 and Millbrook Vineyards and Winery
$35

Starting bid

Wine tasting for 4 and Millbrook Vineyards and Winery.


Millbrook's Portfolio Wine Tasting for (4) adults at MillBrook Vineyards & Winery


The wine tasting includes your choice of six Millbrook wines to taste and take home a souvenir wine glass.


Offer expires 12/31/2026


www.millbrookwine.com

26 Wing Road, Millbrook, New York 12545


Value $75

22. 2 Combo Passes to Adventureland Narragansett item
22. 2 Combo Passes to Adventureland Narragansett
$35

Starting bid

2 Combo Passes to Adventureland Narragansett, RI


(1) One Ride on Go-Karts

(1) One Ride on Spin Zone Bumper Car

(1) One Ride on Bumper Boats

(1) One Round of 18-Hole Mini Golf

(1) Batting Cage Token

(1) Ride on Carousel

(1) Game of Bankshot Basketball


Value $70


https://adventurelandri.com/

112 Point Judith Road [Route 108], Narraganset, RI


23. $25 Comp Card item
23. $25 Comp Card
$10

Starting bid

$25 Comp Card to Shake Shack

Expiration Date: 03/14/2027

24. Voucher for Hartford Symphony item
24. Voucher for Hartford Symphony
$60

Starting bid

2-ticket voucher for a Masterworks concert during the 2025-2026 concert season, good only for Masterworks, not POPS or Harry Potter.

 

The value of the 2-ticket voucher is $132. The voucher includes information on how to redeem the voucher and any restrictions.

 

We ask that you print the voucher for the winning bidder, as opposed to sending it via email.

 

The winning bidder should check HSO’s website, www.hartfordsymphony.org for concert series information.

25. 2 Night stay for Two in Nordic Accommodations &Breakfast item
25. 2 Night stay for Two in Nordic Accommodations &Breakfast
$300

Starting bid

2 Night stay for Two in Nordic Accommodations & Breakfast at The von Trapp Family Lodge.


Value: $750


www.vontrappresort.com

von Trapp Family Lodge and Resort

700 Trapp Hill Road, Stowe, Vermont 05672

26. Fellow Electric Tea Kettle and accessories item
26. Fellow Electric Tea Kettle and accessories
$70

Starting bid

Clyde Electric Kettle

Your daily driver is now a countertop centerpiece. With a 1.5 liter capacity, a wide mesh spout, and a stunning silicone handle, Clyde is built for all-purpose use: tea, French press, cocoa, ramen, and all your kitchen creations. Kettle value: $99.99


Also included a Fellow Carter Slide Mug Valued at 29.95 and 12 ounce Whole bean organic Sight Glass Blueboon coffee Valued at $21.00


Total value of package $150

27. Bottle of Chinon wine with 2 Rosenthal diVino Glasses item
27. Bottle of Chinon wine with 2 Rosenthal diVino Glasses
$30

Starting bid

Total Value $60. Since 1921, Couly-Dutheil has been well known for the quality of its wines served at the most prestigious tables in France. Established by Baptiste Dutheil, then developed by René Couly who married Madeleine Dutheil, the House of Couly-Dutheil has become over the years the great name for Chinon. Today, the house remains a family house owned by the 3rd and 4th generation.

28. Household maintenance tools item
28. Household maintenance tools
$15

Starting bid

Household maintenance tools, including Ear muffs, home and garage organizers, wire cutters and electronic repair kit.

Value: $50

29. Nerf Zombie Strike SlingFire item
29. Nerf Zombie Strike SlingFire
$25

Starting bid

Nerf Zombie Strike SlingFire


Value $49.99


Sharpen your zombie-blasting skills with this hardcore Zombie Strike SlingFire Blaster! Just swing the blaster's lever or flick it to cock it with one hand, and then you're ready for lever-action blasting! Load up the 6-dart clip with your Zombie Strike darts and hit the streets to take down those lurching, staggering zombies. The blaster's Tactical Rail lets you add accessories for even more battle advantage. You'll be the ultimate zombie hunter with your SlingFire blaster! Nerf and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.

  • Includes SlingFire blaster, 6 Zombie Strike darts, 6-dart clip and instructions.
  • Zombie Strike SlingFire Blaster has lever-action blasting
  • Blaster cocks 2 ways: Swing lever or flick to cock with 1 hand
  • Includes 6-dart clip and 6 Zombie Strike darts
  • Tactical Rail lets you add accessories (sold separately)
  • Ages 8 and up
  • CAUTION: Do not aim at eyes or face.
  • TO AVOID INJURY: Use only darts designed for this product. Do not modify darts or dart blaster.
30. Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard Ferry Service for 2 item
30. Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard Ferry Service for 2
$70

Starting bid

Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard Ferry Service for 2.


One Pass Round Trip for Hyannis to Martha's Vineyard High-Speed Ferry. Season 2026


Value $144.00


Restrictions may apply


31. Shabbat Candle Holders in pewter item
31. Shabbat Candle Holders in pewter
$10

Starting bid

Shabbat Candle Holders in pewter


Value $20



32. Two Vouchers for a performance at Playhouse on Park item
32. Two Vouchers for a performance at Playhouse on Park
$50

Starting bid

Two Vouchers for a performance at Playhouse on Park.


Face value up to $58.50 each (pending performance, date, ticket type, etc)


Restrictions may apply.


www.playhouseonpark.org


33. 1 Night Cape Cod Getaway at Bayside Resort Hotel item
33. 1 Night Cape Cod Getaway at Bayside Resort Hotel
$80

Starting bid

1 Night Off Season Cape Cod Getaway at Bayside Resort Hotel. West Yarmouth, MA


Value $175


Terms of use: 1 Night Cape Cod Getaway, includes Full Breakfast, $6 Dinner Discount Vouchers, valid off season from September 15th - May 15th Sunday - Friday. Expires 12/30/2028


See Certificate for detail and restrictions.

https://baysideresort.com/

34. $100 Bob's furniture Gift Card item
34. $100 Bob's furniture Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Bob's Furniture Gift Card good for any purchase at Bob's Discount Furniture or My Bob's outlet locations.


www.mybobs.com


35. DEWALT 39 in. x 17 in. Tstak Tower Storage System item
35. DEWALT 39 in. x 17 in. Tstak Tower Storage System
$80

Starting bid

DEWALT 39 in. x 17 in. Tstak Tower Storage System


Value: 159.99


Our TSTAK 3-piece storage system includes: long handle with organizer top, clear lid organizer, and a mobile storage unit. The TSTAK platform provides optimal storage and organization solutions for the jobsite and home. They can also be stacked to each other and to other TSTAK modules for secure and easy transport

  • 3 pc. Tower - mobile storage unit, clear lid organizer, and long handle toolbox
  • Mobile unit with 7 in. durable wheels and a telescopic metal-plastic handle
  • High-capacity storage volume due to unique opening of lid
  • Clear Lid Organizer with 2 large and 5 small removable storage cups for storing small parts and accessories
  • Toolbox with long metal-plastic handle and organizer top for small parts
  • Anti-rust metal latches
  • Metal hinges for heavy duty
  • Bi-material handle for ergonomic carrying
  • Can be stacked to each other and to other TSTAK modules via side latches - allowing secure and easy transport
36. Lego NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket item
36. Lego NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket
$30

Starting bid

NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket


Value $60


Launch a journey of discovery with this NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket model kit (42221) for boys, girls and kids ages 9 plus. The educational LEGO® Technic™ set shows the moment a rocket launches, in 3 distinct stages. Turn the crank to see the solid rocket boosters separate from the core stage, which then also detaches. Continue turning to watch the upper stage with its engine module, Orion spacecraft and launch abort system separate. This rocket building kit has been developed in collaboration with NASA and ESA, and lets kids explore the space launch system that will launch the Orion spacecraft into lunar orbit. It includes 4 astronaut nanofigures, fun blue flame details, plus an information panel to create an eye-catching display. This LEGO Technic building set makes a fun gift for space enthusiasts. Kids can build with confidence using the LEGO Builder app, which lets them zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions. Set contains 632 pieces.

  • BUILD A SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM – Capture the moment a rocket launches into space with this LEGO® Technic™ NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket set (42221) for boys, girls and kids ages 9 and up
  • RECREATE THE SEPARATION PROCESS – This educational model rocket kit shows how a rocket separates upon launch as kids turn the hand crank to see the launch happen in 3 distinct stages
  • IN COLLABORATION WITH NASA – This rocket building kit has been developed with NASA and ESA and lets kids explore the system that will be used to launch the Orion spacecraft into lunar orbit
  • 4 ASTRONAUT NANOFIGURES – This LEGO® Technic™ space set includes 4 astronaut nanofigures, plus an information panel, creating an eye-catching display that kids can explore time after time
37. Lego Gremlins™: Gizmo item
37. Lego Gremlins™: Gizmo
$60

Starting bid

Gremlins™: Gizmo


Value: $110.00


Show your affection for the cutest Mogwai in the 1984 movie Gremlins™ with a LEGO® Ideas posable figure of Gizmo (21361). This collectible model building set for adults allows you to capture all of Gizmo’s adorable characteristics in LEGO style. Assemble the Gizmo figure so he is either standing up or sitting down. Rotate his head and adjust his ears, arms, hands, fingers and feet to create different looks. The set also includes iconic accessories to make your display even more irresistible: a water splash element, alluding to how water makes Mogwais replicate, which attaches to Gizmo’s back, plus brick-built 3D glasses like the ones Gizmo used to read comic books.

This LEGO Ideas building set for adults makes a delightful nostalgic gift for movie lovers, allowing them to create fantasy decor that will make any Gremlins fan smile. Set contains 1,125 pieces.

  • Posable figure of Gizmo – Rekindle memories of charming moments from the beloved 1984 movie Gremlins™ with this LEGO® Ideas brick-built figure of Mogwai Gizmo
  • Customizable model building set for adults – Assemble the model so Gizmo is either standing up or sitting down and rebuild the lower belly and legs to convert to the alternative pose
  • Build, display and pose – Gizmo has a rotating head, plus posable ears, arms, hands, fingers and feet
  • Fun accessories – The set also includes a water splash element that attaches to Gizmo’s back and brick-built 3D glasses
38. Lego Heihei item
38. Lego Heihei
$20

Starting bid

Heihei


Value: $40


Bring the fantasy and fun of Disney’s Moana and Moana 2 into the real world with this posable Heihei (43272) LEGO® ǀ Disney Moana 2 building kit toy. Animal fans, movie lovers and kids aged 9 and up will enjoy creating the colorful chicken companion buildable model, with a rotating head, posable wings and tail feathers, then standing him on his feet or placing him on the stand, complete with decorative flowers and a nameplate.

This Disney building set for girls, boys and fans will make a cool buildable fantasy toy that everyone talks about, while offering older kids and adult Disney fans a more intricate build. It’s great for gift-giving, makes a cool display item and works with other LEGO ǀ Disney building sets (sold separately) in the range. Builders also get an intuitive building experience with the LEGO Builder app, where they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track progress.

  • Buildable animal model for kids – Enchant girls and boys aged 9 and up with a Disney’s Heihei fantasy building set that sparks playful fun and creativity as they assemble him
  • Buildable display toy – Features a brick-built, posable construction model of Moana’s chicken companion Heihei, along with a display stand with decorative flowers and a nameplate
  • Creative pose options – Pose Heihei by turning his head, raising his wings or adjusting his tail feathers in a range of positions, then stand him on his feet or place him on the stand
  • Collectible building set for display – Build and pose Heihei on the decorated display stand wherever you want a dash of color along with a humorous character
39. Lego EVE & WALL•E item
39. Lego EVE & WALL•E
$10

Starting bid

EVE & WALL•E


Value: $20


Captivate movie fans and kids aged 10+ with this iconic BrickHeadz™ set featuring Disney•Pixar’s EVE & WALL•E (40619) buildable LEGO® figures. Build each of the detailed models, then set them on their individual baseplates for display anywhere. The collectible set consists of 155 pieces to create the robots, plus a small plant element. WALL•E’s torso and eyes are decorated stickers. The set makes a fun holiday or birthday gift and display piece for kids or fans of Disney•Pixar’s WALL•E movie.

  • Fun robot characters – Buildable LEGO® BrickHeadz™ figures of Disney
  • Pixar’s EVE & WALL
  • E (40619) to display. Makes a creative gift for movie fans or older kids with a passion for robots
  • High-tech display piece – This collectible 155-piece LEGO® BrickHeadz™ building toy kit for kids aged 10 and up comes with step-by-step building instructions and includes baseplates for display
  • Measurements – WALL
  • E stands over 1.5 in. (5 cm) high and EVE stands over 3 in. (8 cm) high
40. Hand woven bracelet with Swarovski Crystals item
40. Hand woven bracelet with Swarovski Crystals
$70

Starting bid

Hand woven bracelet with Swarovski Crystals with a barrel clasp.


Created by Judith Scott.


Value $150

41. Kirkland Signature V3.0 Golf Ball, 2-dozen item
41. Kirkland Signature V3.0 Golf Ball, 2-dozen
$20

Starting bid

Kirkland Signature V3.0 Golf Ball, 2-dozen


Value: $42

42. Brunch For Two at the Pond House Cafe item
42. Brunch For Two at the Pond House Cafe
$15

Starting bid

Brunch For Two at the Pond House Cafe. Includes a brunch entree for two and any non-alcoholic beverages. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Gratuity not included.


Value: Approximately $40


Restrictions may apply, see card for details.

www.pondhousecafe.com


43. 2 6packs Athletic Brewing Co Non Alcoholic Atlética Brew item
43. 2 6packs Athletic Brewing Co Non Alcoholic Atlética Brew
$10

Starting bid

Athletic Brewing Co. Non Alcoholic Mexican Style Copper Brew


Atlética is a refreshingly bright take on a Mexican-style copper. Using the finest Munich malts, it boasts a lightly toasted malt character with a whisper of spicy florals before rolling into smooth and lightly sweet waves of bread crust and wheat. A medium-body brew that is big in flavor, it’s the epitome of easy drinking. A smooth and satisfying cooler must-have.

 

2 six packs

value $28

44. 2 6packs Athletic Brewing Co. Non Alcoholic Upside Dawn item
44. 2 6packs Athletic Brewing Co. Non Alcoholic Upside Dawn
$10

Starting bid

Athletic Brewing Co. Non Alcoholic Upside Dawn Brew


Classic craft Golden style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, and light-bodied. Subtle earthy and spicy notes are balanced with citrusy aromas. Brewed with premium malts and American hops. Crafted to remove gluten*.


*This product is fermented from grains containing gluten and crafted to remove gluten. The gluten content of this product cannot be verified, and this product may contain gluten.

 

2 six packs

value $28

45. Athletic Brewing Co. Non Alcoholic Run Wild Brew item
45. Athletic Brewing Co. Non Alcoholic Run Wild Brew
$10

Starting bid

Athletic Brewing Co. Non Alcoholic Run Wild Brew


Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 65 calories.


2 six packs

Value $28

46. $25 Starbucks Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$25 Starbucks Gift Card

47. $30 Doordash Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$30 Doordash Gift Card

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!