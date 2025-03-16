Temple Beth Hillel Back to the Future Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Pats Peak Ski Area in Henniker, NH. Weekday ticket vouchers valued at $79 each. See restrictions and expiration. Expires 2026 Season
Value $158
Located at 686 Flanders Rd, Henniker, NH 03242
Starting bid
Two Blind Brothers Mercer Neoprene Weekender
Value $155
The Mercer Neoprene Weekender is sleek and professional with thoughtful accents. The design is versatile with multiple interior and exterior pockets, adjustable straps, and features the message “carry the mission” in puff paint on the bottom - a reminder that each purchase builds awareness, education, and connection around blindness. This bag truly fits it all. Lightweight, durable, and up for anything… just like you!
Starting bid
Matterhorn Swiss-travaganza, Canton, CT
2 Rounds of Swiss Adventure miniature golf at Matterhorn Mini Golf, Two Swiss Swirl Ice Cream Cones, One admission to League Night (held weekly throughout the summer - top places win CASH!, One admission to the International Pro-Am tournament (held annually in September) for a chance at over $1500 in winnings and prizes!
Value $100
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate to a Jorgensen Event
Value $50
Exclusions apply - valid for Jorgensen Events only (special & University events not eligible)
jorgensen.uconn.edu
Starting bid
2 Lift Tickets with rentals at Otis Ridge Ski area.
Expires 3-28-27
Value $220
Starting bid
3 Ticket Vouchers, each good for one 3-hour climb at The Adventure Park at Storrs.
The retail value of the climbing vouchers is $59/ea for a total retail value of $177.
These vouchers are valid for the 2026 park season.
See Glenn or Gabe for email of vouchers.
Video of Adventure Park
Starting bid
Progress light fixture in brushed bronze
Value $267
Starting bid
Giovanni's Barber Studio Men's Haircut.
Donated by Kathleen at the Mill
Value $30
Located at 2252 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill
Starting bid
Giovanni's Barber Studio Men's Haircut.
Donated by Kathleen at the Mill
Value $30
Located at 2252 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill
Starting bid
Nowak Family Chiropractic Initial Evaluation
Value $200
Starting bid
Progress light fixture Glass orbs Graphite Finish.
Value $ 358
Starting bid
Colorful freshwater, pearl necklace, bracelet, and earrings set
Hand made and Donated by Helena Friedman
Starting bid
Turquoise colored chain, necklace, earrings, and bracelet.
Hand Made and Donated by Helena Friedman
Starting bid
Choker style necklace with silver metal leaf and pearl bead
Hand made and Donated by Helena Friedman
Starting bid
Necklace and earrings set made with Czech crystal (purchased by Helena in Prague!) and other coordinating beads.
Handmade and Donated by Helena Friedman
Starting bid
Lowe's $25 Gift Card
Starting bid
Food & Laughs $25 Gift Card. Cheesecake Factory, BJ's, Cracker Barrel, Red Robin, Red Lobster.
Starting bid
Target $25 Gift Card
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Cracker Barrel, Panera Bread, Lowe's or Ulta Beauty
Starting bid
2 Round Trip Passenger Tickets aboard the Block Island Ferry.
Ticket prices range from 15.60 - 20.60 each.
Starting bid
Wine tasting for 4 and Millbrook Vineyards and Winery.
Millbrook's Portfolio Wine Tasting for (4) adults at MillBrook Vineyards & Winery
The wine tasting includes your choice of six Millbrook wines to taste and take home a souvenir wine glass.
Offer expires 12/31/2026
26 Wing Road, Millbrook, New York 12545
Value $75
Starting bid
2 Combo Passes to Adventureland Narragansett, RI
(1) One Ride on Go-Karts
(1) One Ride on Spin Zone Bumper Car
(1) One Ride on Bumper Boats
(1) One Round of 18-Hole Mini Golf
(1) Batting Cage Token
(1) Ride on Carousel
(1) Game of Bankshot Basketball
Value $70
112 Point Judith Road [Route 108], Narraganset, RI
Starting bid
$25 Comp Card to Shake Shack
Expiration Date: 03/14/2027
Starting bid
2-ticket voucher for a Masterworks concert during the 2025-2026 concert season, good only for Masterworks, not POPS or Harry Potter.
The value of the 2-ticket voucher is $132. The voucher includes information on how to redeem the voucher and any restrictions.
We ask that you print the voucher for the winning bidder, as opposed to sending it via email.
The winning bidder should check HSO’s website, www.hartfordsymphony.org for concert series information.
Starting bid
2 Night stay for Two in Nordic Accommodations & Breakfast at The von Trapp Family Lodge.
Value: $750
700 Trapp Hill Road, Stowe, Vermont 05672
Starting bid
Your daily driver is now a countertop centerpiece. With a 1.5 liter capacity, a wide mesh spout, and a stunning silicone handle, Clyde is built for all-purpose use: tea, French press, cocoa, ramen, and all your kitchen creations. Kettle value: $99.99
Also included a Fellow Carter Slide Mug Valued at 29.95 and 12 ounce Whole bean organic Sight Glass Blueboon coffee Valued at $21.00
Total value of package $150
Starting bid
Total Value $60. Since 1921, Couly-Dutheil has been well known for the quality of its wines served at the most prestigious tables in France. Established by Baptiste Dutheil, then developed by René Couly who married Madeleine Dutheil, the House of Couly-Dutheil has become over the years the great name for Chinon. Today, the house remains a family house owned by the 3rd and 4th generation.
Starting bid
Household maintenance tools, including Ear muffs, home and garage organizers, wire cutters and electronic repair kit.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Nerf Zombie Strike SlingFire
Value $49.99
Sharpen your zombie-blasting skills with this hardcore Zombie Strike SlingFire Blaster! Just swing the blaster's lever or flick it to cock it with one hand, and then you're ready for lever-action blasting! Load up the 6-dart clip with your Zombie Strike darts and hit the streets to take down those lurching, staggering zombies. The blaster's Tactical Rail lets you add accessories for even more battle advantage. You'll be the ultimate zombie hunter with your SlingFire blaster! Nerf and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.
Starting bid
Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard Ferry Service for 2.
One Pass Round Trip for Hyannis to Martha's Vineyard High-Speed Ferry. Season 2026
Value $144.00
Restrictions may apply
Starting bid
Shabbat Candle Holders in pewter
Value $20
Starting bid
Two Vouchers for a performance at Playhouse on Park.
Face value up to $58.50 each (pending performance, date, ticket type, etc)
Restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
1 Night Off Season Cape Cod Getaway at Bayside Resort Hotel. West Yarmouth, MA
Value $175
Terms of use: 1 Night Cape Cod Getaway, includes Full Breakfast, $6 Dinner Discount Vouchers, valid off season from September 15th - May 15th Sunday - Friday. Expires 12/30/2028
See Certificate for detail and restrictions.
Starting bid
$100 Bob's Furniture Gift Card good for any purchase at Bob's Discount Furniture or My Bob's outlet locations.
Starting bid
DEWALT 39 in. x 17 in. Tstak Tower Storage System
Value: 159.99
Our TSTAK 3-piece storage system includes: long handle with organizer top, clear lid organizer, and a mobile storage unit. The TSTAK platform provides optimal storage and organization solutions for the jobsite and home. They can also be stacked to each other and to other TSTAK modules for secure and easy transport
Starting bid
NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket
Value $60
Launch a journey of discovery with this NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket model kit (42221) for boys, girls and kids ages 9 plus. The educational LEGO® Technic™ set shows the moment a rocket launches, in 3 distinct stages. Turn the crank to see the solid rocket boosters separate from the core stage, which then also detaches. Continue turning to watch the upper stage with its engine module, Orion spacecraft and launch abort system separate. This rocket building kit has been developed in collaboration with NASA and ESA, and lets kids explore the space launch system that will launch the Orion spacecraft into lunar orbit. It includes 4 astronaut nanofigures, fun blue flame details, plus an information panel to create an eye-catching display. This LEGO Technic building set makes a fun gift for space enthusiasts. Kids can build with confidence using the LEGO Builder app, which lets them zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions. Set contains 632 pieces.
Starting bid
Gremlins™: Gizmo
Value: $110.00
Show your affection for the cutest Mogwai in the 1984 movie Gremlins™ with a LEGO® Ideas posable figure of Gizmo (21361). This collectible model building set for adults allows you to capture all of Gizmo’s adorable characteristics in LEGO style. Assemble the Gizmo figure so he is either standing up or sitting down. Rotate his head and adjust his ears, arms, hands, fingers and feet to create different looks. The set also includes iconic accessories to make your display even more irresistible: a water splash element, alluding to how water makes Mogwais replicate, which attaches to Gizmo’s back, plus brick-built 3D glasses like the ones Gizmo used to read comic books.
This LEGO Ideas building set for adults makes a delightful nostalgic gift for movie lovers, allowing them to create fantasy decor that will make any Gremlins fan smile. Set contains 1,125 pieces.
Starting bid
Heihei
Value: $40
Bring the fantasy and fun of Disney’s Moana and Moana 2 into the real world with this posable Heihei (43272) LEGO® ǀ Disney Moana 2 building kit toy. Animal fans, movie lovers and kids aged 9 and up will enjoy creating the colorful chicken companion buildable model, with a rotating head, posable wings and tail feathers, then standing him on his feet or placing him on the stand, complete with decorative flowers and a nameplate.
This Disney building set for girls, boys and fans will make a cool buildable fantasy toy that everyone talks about, while offering older kids and adult Disney fans a more intricate build. It’s great for gift-giving, makes a cool display item and works with other LEGO ǀ Disney building sets (sold separately) in the range. Builders also get an intuitive building experience with the LEGO Builder app, where they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track progress.
Starting bid
EVE & WALL•E
Value: $20
Captivate movie fans and kids aged 10+ with this iconic BrickHeadz™ set featuring Disney•Pixar’s EVE & WALL•E (40619) buildable LEGO® figures. Build each of the detailed models, then set them on their individual baseplates for display anywhere. The collectible set consists of 155 pieces to create the robots, plus a small plant element. WALL•E’s torso and eyes are decorated stickers. The set makes a fun holiday or birthday gift and display piece for kids or fans of Disney•Pixar’s WALL•E movie.
Starting bid
Hand woven bracelet with Swarovski Crystals with a barrel clasp.
Created by Judith Scott.
Value $150
Starting bid
Kirkland Signature V3.0 Golf Ball, 2-dozen
Value: $42
Starting bid
Brunch For Two at the Pond House Cafe. Includes a brunch entree for two and any non-alcoholic beverages. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Gratuity not included.
Value: Approximately $40
Restrictions may apply, see card for details.
Starting bid
Athletic Brewing Co. Non Alcoholic Mexican Style Copper Brew
Atlética is a refreshingly bright take on a Mexican-style copper. Using the finest Munich malts, it boasts a lightly toasted malt character with a whisper of spicy florals before rolling into smooth and lightly sweet waves of bread crust and wheat. A medium-body brew that is big in flavor, it’s the epitome of easy drinking. A smooth and satisfying cooler must-have.
2 six packs
value $28
Starting bid
Athletic Brewing Co. Non Alcoholic Upside Dawn Brew
Classic craft Golden style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, and light-bodied. Subtle earthy and spicy notes are balanced with citrusy aromas. Brewed with premium malts and American hops. Crafted to remove gluten*.
*This product is fermented from grains containing gluten and crafted to remove gluten. The gluten content of this product cannot be verified, and this product may contain gluten.
2 six packs
value $28
Starting bid
Athletic Brewing Co. Non Alcoholic Run Wild Brew
Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 65 calories.
2 six packs
Value $28
Starting bid
$25 Starbucks Gift Card
Starting bid
$30 Doordash Gift Card
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!