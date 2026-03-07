Temple Beth Hillel Back to the Future Auction Gift Cards Only

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Starting bid
Lowe's $25 Gift Card
Starting bid
Food & Laughs $25 Gift Card. Cheesecake Factory, BJ's, Cracker Barrel, Red Robin, Red Lobster.
Starting bid
Target $25 Gift Card
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Cracker Barrel, Panera Bread, Lowe's or Ulta Beauty
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No longer available.
Starting bid
$100 Bob's Furniture Gift Card good for any purchase at Bob's Discount Furniture or My Bob's outlet locations.
Starting bid
$25 Starbucks Gift Card
Starting bid
$30 Doordash Gift Card
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$20 Red Cabin Gift Certificate
Starting bid
$40 Gift Card for Camille's or Oakland Pizza Co.
Starting bid
$10 Gift Certificate to Giuseppina's Italian Bakery
Starting bid
Alexia's Large Cheese Pizza
Value: $21.47
Starting bid
$20 Gift Certificate to Sal's Pizza
Starting bid
$50 Buckland Grill and Pizza Gift Card
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Oscar's All American Grill in South Windsor
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Emeralds Breakfast and Lunch
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card for Vernon Diner
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Stop and Shop
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate to Sawadee Thai Cuisine in South Windsor.
Starting bid
Reins Deli one free bucket of pickles for 3 months
Value: $60
Starting bid
G21. Reins Deli $25 Gift Card
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Bear's Smokehouse
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Bear's Smokehouse
Starting bid
$10 Gift Card to Dunkin and 1lb Original Blend Ground Coffee
Value: $30
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant
Starting bid
$50 Buckland Grill and Pizza Gift Card
Starting bid
$50 Grub Hub Gift Card
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Oscar's All American Grill in South Windsor
Starting bid
$40 Gift Card for Camille's or Oakland Pizza Co.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Hartford Baking Company
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for Mexicali Cantina Grill
Starting bid
2 Cinemark Prepaid Admission Tickets
Value:$16 - $20
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