Temple Beth Hillel of South Windsor Inc.

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Temple Beth Hillel of South Windsor Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Temple Beth Hillel Back to the Future Auction Gift Cards Only

Pick-up location

20 Baker Ln, South Windsor, CT 06074, USA

G1. Lowe's $25 Gift Card item
G1. Lowe's $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Lowe's $25 Gift Card

G2. Food & Laughs $25 Gift card item
G2. Food & Laughs $25 Gift card
$15

Starting bid

Food & Laughs $25 Gift Card. Cheesecake Factory, BJ's, Cracker Barrel, Red Robin, Red Lobster.

G3. Target $25 Gift Card item
G3. Target $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Target $25 Gift Card

G4. Warm Wishes $25 Gift Card item
G4. Warm Wishes $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Cracker Barrel, Panera Bread, Lowe's or Ulta Beauty

G5. No longer avialble
$10

Starting bid

No longer available.

G6. $100 Bob's furniture Gift Card item
G6. $100 Bob's furniture Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Bob's Furniture Gift Card good for any purchase at Bob's Discount Furniture or My Bob's outlet locations.


www.mybobs.com


G7. $25 Starbucks Gift Card item
G7. $25 Starbucks Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$25 Starbucks Gift Card

G8. $30 Doordash Gift Card item
G8. $30 Doordash Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$30 Doordash Gift Card

G9. $20 Red Cabin Gift Certificate item
G9. $20 Red Cabin Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

$20 Red Cabin Gift Certificate

G10. $40 Gift Card for Camille's or Oakland Pizza Co. item
G10. $40 Gift Card for Camille's or Oakland Pizza Co.
$20

Starting bid

$40 Gift Card for Camille's or Oakland Pizza Co.

G11. $10 Gift Certificate to Giuseppina's Italian Bakery item
G11. $10 Gift Certificate to Giuseppina's Italian Bakery
$5

Starting bid

$10 Gift Certificate to Giuseppina's Italian Bakery

G12. Alexia's Large Cheese Pizza item
G12. Alexia's Large Cheese Pizza
$10

Starting bid

Alexia's Large Cheese Pizza


Value: $21.47

G13. $20 Gift Certificate to Sal's Pizza item
G13. $20 Gift Certificate to Sal's Pizza
$10

Starting bid

$20 Gift Certificate to Sal's Pizza

G14. $50 Buckland Grill and Pizza Gift Card item
G14. $50 Buckland Grill and Pizza Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Buckland Grill and Pizza Gift Card

G15. $50 Gift Card to Oscar's All American Grill item
G15. $50 Gift Card to Oscar's All American Grill
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Oscar's All American Grill in South Windsor

G16. $25 Gift Certificate to Emeralds Breakfast and Lunch item
G16. $25 Gift Certificate to Emeralds Breakfast and Lunch
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Emeralds Breakfast and Lunch

G17. $25 Gift Card for Vernon Diner item
G17. $25 Gift Card for Vernon Diner
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card for Vernon Diner

G18. $25 Gift Card to Stop and Shop item
G18. $25 Gift Card to Stop and Shop
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Stop and Shop

G19. $50 Gift Certificate to Sawadee Thai Cuisine item
G19. $50 Gift Certificate to Sawadee Thai Cuisine
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to Sawadee Thai Cuisine in South Windsor.

G20. Reins Deli one free bucket of pickles for 3 months item
G20. Reins Deli one free bucket of pickles for 3 months
$30

Starting bid

Reins Deli one free bucket of pickles for 3 months


Value: $60

G21. Reins Deli $25 Gift Card item
G21. Reins Deli $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

G21. Reins Deli $25 Gift Card

G22. $25 Gift Card to Bear's Smokehouse item
G22. $25 Gift Card to Bear's Smokehouse
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Bear's Smokehouse

G23. $25 Gift Card to Bear's Smokehouse item
G23. $25 Gift Card to Bear's Smokehouse
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Bear's Smokehouse

G24. $10 Gift Card to Dunkin and 1lb Original Blend item
G24. $10 Gift Card to Dunkin and 1lb Original Blend
$15

Starting bid

$10 Gift Card to Dunkin and 1lb Original Blend Ground Coffee


Value: $30

G25. $50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant item
G25. $50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant

G26. $50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant item
G26. $50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant

G27. $50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant item
G27. $50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant

G28. $50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant item
G28. $50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant

G29. $50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant item
G29. $50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate for Elmo's Dockside Restaurant

G30. $50 Buckland Grill and Pizza Gift Card item
G30. $50 Buckland Grill and Pizza Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Buckland Grill and Pizza Gift Card

G31. $50 Grub Hub Gift Card item
G31. $50 Grub Hub Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Grub Hub Gift Card

G32. $25 Gift Card to Oscar's All American Grill item
G32. $25 Gift Card to Oscar's All American Grill
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Oscar's All American Grill in South Windsor

G33. $40 Gift Card for Camille's or Oakland Pizza Co. item
G33. $40 Gift Card for Camille's or Oakland Pizza Co.
$20

Starting bid

$40 Gift Card for Camille's or Oakland Pizza Co.

G34. $25 Gift Card to Hartford Baking Company item
G34. $25 Gift Card to Hartford Baking Company
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Hartford Baking Company

G35. $50 Gift Card for Mexicali Cantina Grill item
G35. $50 Gift Card for Mexicali Cantina Grill
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Mexicali Cantina Grill

G36. 2 Cinemark Prepaid Admission Tickets
$10

Starting bid

2 Cinemark Prepaid Admission Tickets


Value:$16 - $20

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