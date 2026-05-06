Temple Emanuel Membership

Our benchmark dues for the current fiscal year 2025-2026 are $2,060 annually. This number is arrived at by taking our annual budget and dividing it by our average number of member households. Payments can be made quarterly or monthly installments. We recognize that some of our members are able to support us at a higher level, while others are not. We firmly believe that you should select a level of support that makes each person feel good about suporting our mission and comfortable with their individual budget.