Temple Food Festival 2026

White Rice, Chicken, Polos Curry, Dhal Curry, Tempered Potato/ Leeks, Polsambal ,Cutlet, Egg
White Rice, Fish, Polos Curry, Dhal Curry, Tempered Potato/ Leeks, Polsambal ,Cutlet, Egg
White Rice, Polos Curry, Dhal Curry, Tempered Potato/ Leeks, Polsambal ,Cutlet, Egg
Chicken
Vegetable (No Eggs)
Egg + Veg Only. No Meat
3 Dosas, Sambar Curry, Coconut chutney
10 String Hoppers White, Egg Curry and Coconut Sambal
3 Pol Rotties, Pork Curry and Lunumiris
3 Rotties, Dhal Curry and Lunumiris
1 Fish roll, 1 Fish Pattis, 1 Fish Pastry, 1 Vade
1 Veg roll, 1 Veg Pattis, 1 Veg Pastry, 1 Vade
Chocolate Biscuit Pudding
Watalappan one cup
Chocolate cake one piece
Date Cake one piece
