Connecticut Meditation Center Inc.

Connecticut Meditation Center Inc.

Temple Food Festival 2026

131 US-6

Andover, CT 06232, USA

Rice & Curry - Chicken
$18

White Rice, Chicken, Polos Curry, Dhal Curry, Tempered Potato/ Leeks, Polsambal ,Cutlet, Egg

Rice & Curry - Fish
$18

White Rice, Fish, Polos Curry, Dhal Curry, Tempered Potato/ Leeks, Polsambal ,Cutlet, Egg

Rice & Curry - Egg
$15

White Rice, Polos Curry, Dhal Curry, Tempered Potato/ Leeks, Polsambal ,Cutlet, Egg

Kottu - Chicken
$18

Chicken

Kottu - Veg
$15

Vegetable (No Eggs)

Kottu - Egg
$15

Egg + Veg Only. No Meat

Dosa Pack
$12

3 Dosas, Sambar Curry, Coconut chutney

String Hopper Pack
$15

10 String Hoppers White, Egg Curry and Coconut Sambal

Pol Rotti Pack (Pork curry)
$12

3 Pol Rotties, Pork Curry and Lunumiris

Pol Rotti Pack - Veg (Dhal curry)
$10

3 Rotties, Dhal Curry and Lunumiris

Snacks (Short-Eats) Pack - Fish
$12

1 Fish roll, 1 Fish Pattis, 1 Fish Pastry, 1 Vade

Snacks (Short-Eats) Pack - Veg
$12

1 Veg roll, 1 Veg Pattis, 1 Veg Pastry, 1 Vade

Chocolate Biscuit Pudding
$5

Chocolate Biscuit Pudding

Watalappan - Dessert
$5

Watalappan one cup

Chocolate Cake
$5

Chocolate cake one piece

Date Cake
$5

Date Cake one piece

