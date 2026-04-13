Temple Hillel B'nai Torah's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Transport your taste buds with a visit to Bread & Thyme, a cozy, family-owned spot bringing the flavors of Lebanon to the heart of West Roxbury.
This $25 gift card invites you to enjoy a menu filled with fresh, made-from-scratch dishes—from warm, oven-baked man’oushe and flavorful wraps to vibrant salads and traditional mezze.
Known for its welcoming atmosphere and commitment to simple, delicious food that brings people together, Bread & Thyme offers a dining experience that feels both comforting and special.
Perfect for a casual lunch, a quick bite, or exploring something new, this is a chance to discover a local favorite rooted in tradition and hospitality.
Package Includes:
A flavorful escape in your own neighborhood—bid now and savor something special.
Starting bid
Stay refreshed on the go with this practical set of three Bike World water bottles from Aldi—perfect for cycling, workouts, or everyday use.
Designed for convenience and durability, these bottles are lightweight, easy to carry, and fit standard bike cages—making them a reliable companion whether you’re hitting the trails or heading to the gym. Aldi is known for offering quality, budget-friendly products, often comparable to higher-end brands at a fraction of the price.
Perfect for active lifestyles, families, or anyone who always wants a bottle within reach, this set keeps hydration simple and accessible.
Package Includes:
Set of 3 Aldi Bike World water bottles
Lightweight, reusable design for cycling or daily use
Total value: $15
Starting bid
Bring the warmth and tradition of fresh-baked challah to your table with this special offering from Cheryl Ann’s Bakery—a beloved kosher bakery known for its soft, slightly sweet, and beautifully braided challah.
With decades of baking tradition and a reputation across Boston for exceptional quality, Cheryl Ann’s challah is a staple for Shabbat, holidays, and everyday moments worth celebrating.
Special Auction Format:
The first 10 people to claim this item will each receive a gift card for one challah—a perfect way to bring something special to your next Shabbat table.
Perfect for hosting, gifting, or simply elevating your weekly ritual, this is a delicious and meaningful experience rooted in tradition.
Package Includes:
Gift card redeemable for one challah from Cheryl Ann’s Bakery
Valid for a fresh-baked challah (varieties may include plain, sesame, poppy, or raisin)
Total value: $10 each (10 available)
Starting bid
Craving comfort food done right? Treat yourself to a classic neighborhood experience at Rox Diner, a West Roxbury staple known for its warm service, generous portions, and all-day favorites.
This $25 gift card is your invitation to enjoy everything from hearty breakfasts and stacked sandwiches to satisfying comfort meals in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Whether you’re stopping in for a casual bite, a weekend brunch, or a quick, delicious meal, Rox Diner delivers the kind of food that keeps locals coming back.
Perfect for a cozy solo outing, a laid-back meal with a friend, or your next comfort food fix.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of homemade Italian comfort at a beloved neighborhood staple.
This $25 gift card to Comella’s invites you to experience a family-owned restaurant known for its fresh, hearty, and affordable Italian cuisine—served with the warmth and generosity of a true local favorite.
From classic pasta dishes and savory subs to crowd-pleasing favorites perfect for takeout or a casual meal, Comella’s delivers the kind of food that feels both satisfying and familiar.
Whether you’re picking up dinner for a cozy night in or grabbing a quick, delicious bite, this is your chance to enjoy one of West Roxbury’s go-to spots.
Package Includes:
Simple, delicious, and always satisfying—bid now and enjoy a neighborhood favorite!
Starting bid
Turn your most meaningful moments into lasting works of art.
This $25 gift card to West Roxbury Framing invites you to transform a treasured photo, piece of art, or special keepsake into something beautifully displayed and protected.
A trusted, family-owned shop serving the Boston community for over 40 years, West Roxbury Framing specializes in custom, handcrafted framing designed to perfectly complement what matters most to you.
From photographs and artwork to jerseys, memorabilia, and heirlooms, every frame is thoughtfully created by hand using high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship.
Whether you’re refreshing your home, creating a meaningful gift, or preserving a special memory, this is an experience that lasts far beyond the moment.
Package Includes:
A thoughtful gift with lasting impact—bid now and bring your memories to life.
Starting bid
Bring beauty, meaning, and contemporary artistry to your home with this stunning handcrafted glass mezuzah—a piece that transforms a timeless Jewish ritual into a modern work of art.
This mezuzah case features luminous glass elements that catch and reflect light, creating a dynamic and ever-changing visual effect. Many glass mezuzot are designed with layered or fused materials, sometimes incorporating iridescent or symbolic elements that make each piece truly one-of-a-kind.
More than decorative, a mezuzah holds deep spiritual significance in Jewish life, traditionally affixed to the doorpost as a reminder of faith, identity, and home. This piece beautifully bridges that tradition with artistic expression, making it both meaningful and visually striking.
Perfect for a new home, a meaningful gift, or anyone looking to elevate their space with intention and design, this mezuzah is where tradition meets artistry.
Package Includes:
Handcrafted glass mezuzah case
Does not include scroll
Total value: $75
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in comfort and local charm with this cozy “West” sweater from Pretty Moon Mercantile—a beloved West Roxbury boutique known for its thoughtfully curated, one-of-a-kind finds and community-centered vibe.
Perfect for layering on cool New England days, this sweater blends effortless style with a sense of place—making it both a wardrobe staple and a meaningful nod to the neighborhood.
Whether you’re dressing for comfort, showing local pride, or looking for a unique boutique piece, this sweater offers warmth, style, and a connection to a cherished small business.
Package Includes:
“West” sweater from Pretty Moon Mercantile
Total value: $75
Starting bid
Celebrate the spirit of live music with this vibrant New Orleans Jazz Festival poster—perfect for adding color, culture, and rhythm to any space.
Package Includes:
New Orleans Jazz Festival poster
Total value: $75
Starting bid
Capture the beauty and character of an urban landscape with this elegant framed city pencil sketch. With its clean lines and subtle detail, this piece brings a timeless, understated sophistication to any space.
Perfect for a home, office, or gallery wall, it offers a refined artistic touch that complements both modern and classic décor.
Package Includes:
Framed city pencil sketch artwork
Total value: $25
Starting bid
Bring meaning, heritage, and artistry into your space with this beautifully framed piece of Jewish art—designed to inspire reflection, connection, and pride.
Whether featuring traditional symbols, Hebrew text, or contemporary interpretations of Jewish life, this artwork blends spiritual depth with visual elegance. It’s a meaningful addition to any home, office, or sacred space.
Perfect for gifting, celebrating identity, or enhancing your own environment with intention, this piece offers both aesthetic beauty and cultural significance.
Package Includes:
Framed Jewish art piece
Total value: $50
Starting bid
Add a bold and contemporary touch to your space with this abstract art piece—designed to spark creativity and conversation. With its dynamic composition and expressive style, this artwork brings energy and visual interest to any room.
Perfect for a home, office, or gallery wall, it’s an easy way to elevate your décor with something unique and thought-provoking.
Package Includes:
Abstract art piece
Total value: $25
Starting bid
Discover one of Roslindale’s most vibrant and welcoming gathering spaces.
This $50 gift card to The Square Root invites you to enjoy far more than just a meal—it’s an experience.
Known as a “café and more,” this local favorite offers fresh coffee, pastries, breakfast, lunch, and evening bites, alongside craft beer, wine, and a lively calendar of events.
By day, it’s the perfect spot to relax, meet a friend, or get some work done. By night, it transforms into a community hub for live music, comedy, trivia, and more, creating a space where people come together to connect and unwind.
From a morning latte and sandwich to a night out with entertainment, The Square Root delivers a warm, energetic atmosphere that keeps locals coming back.
Package Includes:
A place to sip, savor, and connect—bid now and experience one of Boston’s best neighborhood gems.
Starting bid
Calling all Mah Jongg enthusiasts—this one is for you.
Whether you’re a seasoned player or just love the culture, community, and charm of the game, this thoughtfully curated basket has everything you need to play, relax, and show off your Mah Jongg pride.
Valued at over $300, this package blends comfort, style, and exclusive access:
What’s inside:
Beautifully packaged and ready to gift (or keep!), this basket is perfect for anyone who loves the strategy, social connection, and joy of Mah Jongg.
Don’t miss your chance to win this one-of-a-kind experience—bid now and let the games begin!
Starting bid
Enjoy a timeless game of strategy, connection, and friendly competition with this all-in-one Backgammon Package—perfect for both beginners and seasoned players alike.
This experience invites you to learn, play, and engage in a classic game that has brought people together for generations. Whether you’re just getting started or looking to sharpen your skills, you’ll receive personalized instruction in a welcoming and social environment at HBT.
With a beautifully crafted backgammon board to take home, plus the opportunity to participate in HBT’s lively tournament, this package blends learning and play into one engaging experience. It’s as much about community and connection as it is about the game itself.
Perfect for game lovers, social players, or anyone looking to try something new in a supportive setting, this is your chance to roll the dice and join the fun.
Package Includes:
Backgammon board for at-home play
Two private or semi-private lessons at HBT
One or two entries into the HBT Spring Backgammon Tournament ($50 value each)
Total value: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy vibrant, feel-good food with a catering offer from Clover Food Lab—a beloved favorite known for its innovative, vegetarian cuisine and commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients.
Perfect for meetings, celebrations, or community gatherings, Clover’s kosher-friendly, plant-based menu offers something for everyone. With bold flavors, seasonal dishes, and thoughtfully crafted options, this catering experience makes hosting both easy and memorable.
Whether you're feeding a crowd or elevating a small gathering, this is an opportunity to bring delicious, nourishing food to your table—without the stress.
Package Includes:
20% off a catering order from Clover Food Lab
Kosher-friendly, vegetarian catering options
A fresh and flavorful experience ideal for gatherings of all kinds
Total value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy bold flavors and neighborhood charm with a $25 gift card to The Real Deal—a local favorite known for its creative sandwiches, fresh ingredients, and laid-back vibe.
From hearty classics to inventive combinations, The Real Deal serves up satisfying, made-to-order meals that hit the spot every time. Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch, fueling up between errands, or meeting a friend for a casual bite, this is comfort food done right.
Perfect for food lovers, busy days, or anyone who appreciates a great sandwich, this is a simple treat that delivers big flavor.
Package Includes:
$25 gift card to The Real Deal
Total value: $25
Starting bid
Treat yourself to something truly delicious with a $25 gift card to Sugar Baking Co.—a beloved neighborhood bakery known for its from-scratch pastries, cakes, and irresistible sweet treats.
From flaky croissants and buttery scones to beautifully crafted cakes and cookies, Sugar Baking Co. brings warmth, quality, and a touch of joy to every bite. Whether you’re stopping in for a morning pastry, picking up dessert for a gathering, or simply satisfying a sweet craving, this is a little luxury worth savoring.
Perfect for dessert lovers, coffee dates, or anyone who appreciates artisan baking, this is a simple pleasure that never disappoints.
Package Includes:
$25 gift card to Sugar Baking Co.
Total value: $25
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a playful and delicious adventure with a surprise snack bag from Trader Joe's—a fan-favorite destination for creative, cult-classic treats.
This curated collection is packed with a variety of sweet, savory, and totally unexpected goodies, hand-selected to delight your taste buds. From crunchy bites to indulgent treats, every item is a surprise, making this a fun and flavorful experience from start to finish.
Perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself!), this snack bag is ideal for movie nights, road trips, care packages, or anytime you want to add a little joy to your day.
Whether you’re a longtime Trader Joe's enthusiast or just love trying new snacks, this package offers a tasty mix of discovery and delight.
Valued at $50 - Package Includes:
A surprise assortment of snacks from Trader Joe's
A mix of sweet, savory, and seasonal favorites
A reusable Trader Joe's bag
Starting bid
Tackle projects, refresh your space, or simply be prepared for whatever comes your way with a thoughtfully assembled gift basket from True Value—your neighborhood destination for practical tools and home essentials.
This curated collection brings together a mix of useful, high-quality items designed to support everyday fixes, seasonal projects, and home upkeep. Whether you're a seasoned DIYer or just appreciate having the right tools on hand, this basket offers both convenience and versatility.
From small upgrades to unexpected repairs, this package makes it easy to feel equipped, capable, and ready for anything.
Perfect for homeowners, new renters, or anyone who loves a well-stocked toolkit, this is a gift that combines function, reliability, and a touch of inspiration.
Package Includes:
A curated gift basket from True Value featuring a variety of home and hardware essentials
A practical and versatile selection for everyday use
Total value: $75
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