Temple Hillel B'nai Torah's Silent Auction

Transport your taste buds with a visit to Bread & Thyme, a cozy, family-owned spot bringing the flavors of Lebanon to the heart of West Roxbury.

This $25 gift card invites you to enjoy a menu filled with fresh, made-from-scratch dishes—from warm, oven-baked man’oushe and flavorful wraps to vibrant salads and traditional mezze.

Known for its welcoming atmosphere and commitment to simple, delicious food that brings people together, Bread & Thyme offers a dining experience that feels both comforting and special.

Perfect for a casual lunch, a quick bite, or exploring something new, this is a chance to discover a local favorite rooted in tradition and hospitality.

Package Includes:

$25 gift card to Bread & Thyme

A flavorful escape in your own neighborhood—bid now and savor something special.