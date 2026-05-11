Temple of Aphrodite

About this shop
Aphrodite needs a hotel room to house her Temple at the Mysteries.
3 seats at the table. Reserve your space to have Dinner with the Vessel of Aphrodite on Wednesday night at the VIP Day 0 of Spring Mysteries Festival. Dinner Included ($100 limit)
Buy Dinner for Aphrodite during the Event. She has to eat Thursday, Friday and Sunday night.
Buy Lunch for the Goddess of Love and Beauty. 13 Rehearsal Lunches and 5 Lunches at Spring Mysteries Festival.
Buy one of Aphrodite's Breakfasts at Spring Mysteries.
A cup of Coffee is the perfect way to say I love you on those cold Seattle Mornings.
Help Aphrodite WOW Her fans at Parade to the Sea with a beautiful Dress with costume accessories.
Before Spring Mysteries Festival Aphrodite needs her Nails done.
Per stem. Buy as many as you wish.
To repair and replace items in the shrine
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!