Aquarian Tabernacle Church International

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Aquarian Tabernacle Church International

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Temple of Aphrodite

Hotel Room item
Hotel Room
$178

Aphrodite needs a hotel room to house her Temple at the Mysteries.

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Dinner With Aphrodite item
Dinner With Aphrodite
$200

3 seats at the table. Reserve your space to have Dinner with the Vessel of Aphrodite on Wednesday night at the VIP Day 0 of Spring Mysteries Festival. Dinner Included ($100 limit)

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Dinner for Aphrodite item
Dinner for Aphrodite
$75

Buy Dinner for Aphrodite during the Event. She has to eat Thursday, Friday and Sunday night.

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Lunch for Aphrodite item
Lunch for Aphrodite
$30

Buy Lunch for the Goddess of Love and Beauty. 13 Rehearsal Lunches and 5 Lunches at Spring Mysteries Festival.

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Breakfast for Aphrodite item
Breakfast for Aphrodite
$25

Buy one of Aphrodite's Breakfasts at Spring Mysteries.

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Cup of Coffee item
Cup of Coffee
$10

A cup of Coffee is the perfect way to say I love you on those cold Seattle Mornings.

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Parade to the Sea Dress item
Parade to the Sea Dress
$250

Help Aphrodite WOW Her fans at Parade to the Sea with a beautiful Dress with costume accessories.

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Pay for Aphrodite's Nails item
Pay for Aphrodite's Nails
$120

Before Spring Mysteries Festival Aphrodite needs her Nails done.

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Roses for Aphrodite item
Roses for Aphrodite
$4

Per stem. Buy as many as you wish.

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Shrine Care and Upkeep item
Shrine Care and Upkeep
Pay what you can

To repair and replace items in the shrine

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Add a donation for Aquarian Tabernacle Church International

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!