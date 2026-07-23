Temple of Ares SMF 2027

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1 Twin for One Adult. You will be charged for one adults, please indicate which partners you want to room with in the questions asked
2 Twins for Two Adults. You will be charged for one adults, please indicate which partner you want to room with in the questions asked
Private Room with 2 Twins for One Adult. You will be charged for one adult + $50
2 Twins for Two Adults. You will be charged for one adults, please indicate which partner you want to room with in the questions asked
Private Room 2 Twins for one Adult. You will be charged for one adult + $50.
1 Twin for One Adult. You will be charged for one adults, please indicate which partners you want to room with in the questions asked
$
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