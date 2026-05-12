Aquarian Tabernacle Church International

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Aquarian Tabernacle Church International

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Temple of Demeter

Hotel Room item
Hotel Room
$178

Demeter needs a hotel room to house her Temple at the Mysteries.

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Dinner With Demeter item
Dinner With Demeter
$250

3 seats at the table. Reserve your space to have Dinner with the Vessel of Demeter on Wednesday night at the VIP Day 0 of Spring Mysteries Festival. Dinner Included ($100 limit)

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Dinner for Demeter item
Dinner for Demeter
$75

Buy Dinner for Demeter during the Event. She has to eat Thursday, Friday and Sunday night.

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Lunch for Demeter item
Lunch for Demeter
$30

Buy Lunch for the Goddess of Grain and Abundance. 13 Rehearsal Lunches and 5 Lunches at Spring Mysteries Festival.

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Breakfast for Demeter item
Breakfast for Demeter
$25

Buy one of Demeter's Breakfasts at Spring Mysteries.

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Cup of Coffee item
Cup of Coffee
$10

A cup of Coffee is the perfect way to say I love you on those cold Seattle Mornings.

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Parade to the Sea Dress item
Parade to the Sea Dress
$250

Help Demeter greet Her children at Parade to the Sea with a beautiful Dress with costume accessories.

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Pay for Demeter's Hair item
Pay for Demeter's Hair
$120

Before Spring Mysteries Festival Demeter needs Her Hair done.

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Flowers for the Great Mother item
Flowers for the Great Mother
$4

Per stem. Buy as many as you wish.

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Shrine Care and Upkeep item
Shrine Care and Upkeep
$20

To repair and replace items in the shrine

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Add a donation for Aquarian Tabernacle Church International

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!