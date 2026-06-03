Temple - Owls for Autism: Autism Standard Experience (1:1 Program)

About this event
One individual with autism receives a complimentary game-day ticket when accompanied by one neurotypical guest with a purchased Family & Friends Ticket.
Includes: Football game ticket, Pre-game tailgate party, Access to the sensory-friendly zone, Access to the kids' zone, Official Owl for Autism T-shirt.
Does not include: Stadium tour, High-Five Tunnel experience.
Children must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or designated adult.
$
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