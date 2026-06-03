Temple - Owls for Autism: Autism Standard Experience (1:1 Program)

One individual with autism receives a complimentary game-day ticket when accompanied by one neurotypical guest with a purchased Family & Friends Ticket.





Includes: Football game ticket, Pre-game tailgate party, Access to the sensory-friendly zone, Access to the kids' zone, Official Owl for Autism T-shirt.





Does not include: Stadium tour, High-Five Tunnel experience.





Children must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or designated adult.