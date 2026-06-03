Kamp for Kids

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Kamp for Kids

About this event

Temple - Owls for Autism: Autism VIP Experience (1:1 Program)

One Lincoln Financial Field Way

Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA

Autism VIP Experience (1:1 Program)
$39.99

One individual with autism receives a complimentary VIP ticket when accompanied by one neurotypical guest with a purchased Family & Friends Ticket.


Includes: Football game ticket, Pre-game tailgate party, Exclusive stadium tour, High-Five Tunnel experience with the Temple Football team, Access to the sensory-friendly zone, Access to the kids' zone, Official Owl for Autism T-shirt.


Children must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or designated adult.

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