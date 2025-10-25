Conscious Holiday Market

Morro Bay, CA 93442, USA
All workshops are being offered by donation in support of the Temple. This is a rare and beautiful opportunity to experience these teachings — many of which are brand new and have never been offered before. Most of these facilitators typically charge much higher rates for their work, making this an especially accessible moment to receive their gifts, wisdom, and magic.
SATURDAY 10AM IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
Expressive Playhouse for Kids
with Kailey Breazeale, Co-Founder of Goddess Temple Central Coast
Devoted to serving and nurturing our inner children
A creative, primal, joy-filled workshop for children of all ages! In this playful container, kids are invited to express themselves freely through sound, movement, facial expressions, voice toning, light exercise, and imaginative exploration.
This class offers a safe, heart-centered space where little ones can be loud, silly, creative, embodied, and fully themselves. It supports emotional expression, regulation, confidence, and intuitive movement — all through fun and freedom.
All ages welcome.
For children under 5, a parent or guardian must remain for the duration of the class.
Our suggested donation of $13 helps us keep offering these community gatherings — and we gratefully receive it if you have the means.
But your presence matters more than your payment, and we never want finances to be a barrier to belonging.
If you’re not in a place to contribute right now, simply use the discount code “YOUARELOVED” at checkout for 100% off.
Come exactly as you are. You are welcome here.
SATURDAY 11AM IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
Energy Work & Meditation Basics W/Melissa Bullock
This 60-minute beginner-friendly class introduces simple, yet powerful energy work tools to begin or expand your meditation practice. Through breath, visualization, and grounding practices you’ll connect more deeply with your body and expand your energetic awareness.
About Melissa Bullock
Melissa Bullock is an intuitive energy work practitioner, yoga and meditation teacher, and transformational coach devoted to guiding others toward empowerment, authenticity, and inner liberation.
A deeply sensitive soul since childhood, Melissa experienced a profound kundalini awakening in her early twenties that initiated her into a lifelong spiritual journey. Through illness, uncertainty, and awakening, she turned to practices like yoga, meditation, energy healing, and shadow work—tools that ultimately transformed her life and helped her reclaim her power.
Her path has been shaped by moving through the layers of being adopted, healing sexual trauma, leaving an abusive marriage, embracing her neurodivergence, navigating profound grief, and stepping into conscious partnership and motherhood. These lived experiences allow her to hold rare depth, compassion, and clarity for others walking their own healing path.
Melissa has trained extensively in intuitive development, embodiment, and energy awareness. She has completed a 220-hour Kundalini Yoga Teacher Training, a 20-hour Hatha Yoga Training, a 250-hour Meditation Teacher Training, and the Awakened Motherhood program and mastermind focused on female empowerment and conscious parenting.
Today, Melissa offers her gifts as a guide, space-holder, and teacher—supporting others in awakening their intuition, embodying their truth, and stepping into greater freedom.
She is honored to walk beside you as you rise.
SATURDAY 12PM IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
EXPAND+BREATHE with Michaela Goorahoo
Sacred Shakti: Awaken the Goddess Within – 60-Minute Workshop
Step into a 60-minute journey exploring the energies of five Hindu goddesses through mantra, mudra, and a gentle embodiment sequence. You’ll experience creativity, clarity, protection, transformation, and abundance in a grounded, accessible way. We’ll close with a soothing mantra, breath, and guided relaxation to integrate the magic within.
About Michaela Goorahoo
Michaela Goorahoo is a Holistic Health and Wellness Coach, Certified BREATHE™ Coach, and Pilates, Yoga, and HIIT Instructor based in San Luis Obispo, California. With 17+ years of experience in movement and integrative wellness, she weaves together breathwork, mindful movement, and energy healing to help others strengthen the body, calm the mind, and restore the spirit.
Michaela’s work beautifully bridges science and spirituality. As a published co-author in Frontiers in Physiology for research on diaphragmatic breathing efficiency, she integrates evidence-based breath mechanics, anatomy, and nervous system education with intuitive, heart-led practices that guide clients into deeper presence and embodiment.
Through her signature EXPAND+BREATHE method, Michaela teaches people to move with intention, breathe with purpose, and live in alignment. Her classes and sessions offer a grounded yet expansive experience — empowering each person to feel stronger, more centered, and more connected from within.
SATURDAY 1PM IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
Embodying Fierce Grace of Durga
Mantra & Meditation w/ Khristine Jones of 9th Limb
In this devotional ritual class, we will explore the attributes of the Goddess Durga through storytelling, puja (ceremony), mantra, and meditation. Together we’ll invoke her courage, compassion, and fierce grace as a pathway to awaken the Divine Mother within you.
About Khristine Jones of 9th Limb Yoga Shala
9th Limb Yoga Shala in Morro Bay is rooted in the traditional teachings of yoga, offering a sacred space for Bhakti, Mysore-style Ashtanga, Restorative, Hatha, Vinyasa, and Meditation. The studio is devoted to authentic practice, community, and the belief that yoga is for everyone — every body, every background, every heart.
Khristine Jones, owner and lead teacher, is a longtime practitioner grounded in the lineages of Bhakti, Ashtanga, and Vedic philosophy. Teaching since 2006, she brings accessibility, humor, and deep reverence to her classes, meeting each student exactly where they are.
Her path has included annual study in Mysore, India, with Sharath Jois, who authorized her to teach the Ashtanga method in 2015. She also founded Yoga Punx, an international donation-based movement bringing yoga to communities who may not otherwise have access.
Khristine teaches from lived experience, tradition, and devotion — with her work dedicated to the liberation and wellbeing of all beings.
लोकाः समस्ताः सुखिनो भवन्तु
May all beings be happy and free.
SATURDAY 2PM IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
Intuitive Dance with Kyllie Love
Intuitive Dance is a movement practice of tuning in to feel and express through the body. With guided prompts and evoking music, you’ll be invited to sense and embody. We’ll use rhythm, breath, and exploration to let movement emerge naturally from within. No dance experience needed—just curiosity and a willingness to feel.
SATURDAY 3PM IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
Wild Listening - Lacye Winkelpleck
Loss & Liberation: Somatic Tools for Emotional Regulation
About
Lacye Winkelpleck is a writer, storyteller, shadow worker, yogi, and integrative grief support specialist whose work is rooted in lived experience and deep personal transformation. Her path into grief support began in 2018, when she returned home from a week of travel with her daughter and discovered that her husband had died of an accidental overdose. That moment shattered life as she knew it and opened her to the vast and complex landscape of grief.
Navigating single parenthood, supporting a gifted and grieving child, and moving through the social, familial, and financial losses that often accompany death, Lacye witnessed firsthand how ill-equipped our culture is to hold grief with skill, compassion, or understanding. Despite grief being universal and inevitable, the resources to navigate it were painfully scarce.
Driven by this realization, Lacye has devoted her work to reshaping how we relate to grief — helping others meet loss with honesty, reverence, and integration.
SATURDAY 4PM IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
Spells of Rose & Cacao
Victoria Lagerström · Soul Garden Companion
Enter a ritual space of Spells of Rose & Cacao — a devotional ceremony honoring IxCacao, the Mayan Goddess of Love, Nourishment, and Abundance.
Max 15 participants.
About
Victoria Lagerström, founder of Soul Garden Companion in Los Osos, CA, is a shamanic practitioner, healer, and guide devoted to supporting personal and planetary renewal. Her journey began in Stockholm, Sweden, and after experiencing profound loss early in life, she awakened to a soulful path of self-discovery at age 30 following a life-threatening illness.
Victoria trained extensively in shamanic arts, graduating from the Pachakuti Mesa Tradition Apprenticeship Program in 2014 and completing advanced professional training in shamanic healing with Julie M. Kramer. Her practice blends ancient medicine ways, the healing wisdom of the natural world, and the energy of the divine feminine to help others reconnect with their authentic selves.
Through Soul Garden Companion, Victoria offers holistic healing that addresses body, mind, emotions, and spirit — helping individuals return to a love-based, Earth-connected way of being. Her work is rooted in cross-cultural traditions, creativity, and the belief that every soul has a unique mission and strength to embody.
SUNDAY 10AM IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
Trauma Informed Yoga & Sound w/ Jill Wilde
About
Jill Wilde is a trauma-informed yoga instructor, sound healer, and integrative guide with years of experience supporting individuals in reconnecting with themselves and their inner wisdom. She has deeply invested in her own healing and transformation, studying trauma-informed practices, guided visualizations, ritual, journaling, and sound therapy to help others integrate challenging experiences and cultivate resilience.
Jill emphasizes self-knowledge, alignment with core values, and personal vows as tools for healing and authentic living. Through yoga, sound, and intuitive practices, she creates a safe, supportive space for participants to release what no longer serves them, restore balance, and step more fully into their authentic selves.
Her teaching honors the courage it takes to ask for help and the power of community and self-reflection in the journey of growth and healing.
SUNDAY 11AM IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
Holistically Luminous (Inara Sophia)
Remedies for the Dark Arts — Spiritual Protection for the Home and Self
Join Inara Sophia for practical and energetic tools to safeguard your space and energy. This session blends holistic techniques, energy medicine, and intuitive guidance to protect, cleanse, and harmonize your home and personal energy field.
About
Inara Sophia is an Energy Medicine Practitioner, Certified Massage Therapist (CMT), RYT200 Yoga Instructor, Reiki Master/Teacher, and Holistic Health and Wellness Coach. Her passion for holistic health and wellbeing began at age 16 with meditation and has grown over 30 years of study and practice in yoga, energy healing, massage, and shamanism under internationally renowned teachers.
Inara integrates a variety of metaphysical techniques, tools, and modalities to support the body in relaxation, recovery, and energetic illumination. She is dedicated to guiding individuals on their healing journeys, helping them restore balance, vitality, and connection to their true selves.
SUNDAY 12PM - IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
Who You Came Here to Be: A Prosperity Activation & Burning Bowl Ceremony
with Rev. Elizabeth Rowley Hogue
Spiritual Leader & Senior Minister of Awakening Ways & Vice President of Goddess Temple Central Coast
Step into a transformative ceremonial space designed to reconnect you with your divine purpose. Rev. Elizabeth guides you through a powerful Prosperity Activation, awakening the soul codes that align you with abundance, clarity, and your highest calling.
You’ll then move into a sacred Burning Bowl Ceremony, releasing outdated patterns, beliefs, and energetic burdens so you can step forward renewed—open, grounded, and aligned with who you truly came here to be.
This ceremony is gentle, empowering, and deeply catalytic.
About Rev. Elizabeth Rowley Hogue
Rev. Elizabeth Rowley Hogue is the Spiritual Leader and Senior Minister of Awakening Ways, known for her loving, uplifting, and inspirational presence. She is devoted to guiding others toward spiritual clarity, personal empowerment, and the remembrance of their divine nature. Her teachings illuminate the path of awakening with warmth, compassion, and accessible wisdom.
SUNDAY 1PM - IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
The Divine Channeling Experience w/ Íse & Isis
The Divine Channeling Experience is a sacred and electrifying live event that blends transformational entertainment with profound spiritual impact. Guests witness live multidimensional channeling, interactive transmissions, and guided workshops designed to awaken higher consciousness, provide clarity, and support personal and collective growth.
This unique offering is led by Íse, an Emmy Award-winning actor and transformational coach, and Isis, a multidimensional channel and medium with over 20 years of experience as a motivational speaker and spiritual guide. Together, they create a dynamic and immersive experience that engages the soul, mind, and body — leaving participants inspired, aligned, and deeply transformed.
Ideal for both large and intimate settings, the Divine Channeling Experience fosters unforgettable moments, personal reflection, and a lasting sense of empowerment and spiritual connection.
SUNDAY 2PM - IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY Dimensional Healing W/ Molly McCabe
About - Molly McCabe is a dimensional healer specializing in guided trance meditation, manifestation, and sound bath experiences. She is a certified past life regressionist through QHHT, a massage therapist, and Reiki practitioner.
Molly combines her diverse studies in geology, music, horticulture, public speaking, food sustainability, child development, and holistic health to create deeply transformative experiences that engage mind, body, and spirit. Based in Morro Bay, California, she draws on her lifelong curiosity and passion for personal and collective growth to guide participants in connecting with higher consciousness, releasing limitations, and manifesting their intentions.
SUNDAY 3PM - IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
Charlotte Eléa Dovechild · Shamanic Journey with the Great Mother.
A shamanic journey allows you to connect to the realms of spirit beyond the physical, and the deep, hidden realms beyond conscious awareness within yourself. In this journey, you will honor the divine energies of the Winter Solstice and connect to Goddess archetype of the Great Mother--she who births the world back into light. What dreams, potential and new journeys are stirring within you, still out of sight? Come discover more of who you are.
About
Charlotte Elea is the Temple Founder, Ceremonial Priestess, Founder of Remembering Avalon Mystery School and Director of Ministry & Education. Charlotte is initiated in the Magdalene Rose, Irish Celtic Shamanic and Avalon priestess lineages. She is a ceremonial leader and space holder, shamanic healer, radical visionary, walker between the worlds, and a mentor in transformational, embodied and feminine spiritual leadership. She devotes her life to alchemical transformation, stewarding the earth, embodying the Goddess and guiding those who are ready to embrace their own shamanic priestess path.
SUNDAY 4PM IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY
Priestess of the Temple Joyful Aurora
About
Joyful Aurora is an ordained Priestess and Minister of the Goddess Temple Central Coast, a Mystic of the Rose, temple dancer, sound healer, and fire dancer. Currently grieving a tender loss, she shares that her priestess path has given her much solace, guidance, and renewal.
She leads the Mother Mary Sound Transmission, a transformative experience in which she will call in Mother Mary through using sacred sound, movement, and ritual to open the heart, align energy, and awaken spiritual connection. Her work integrates ancient mystical practices, embodiment, and devotional ceremony, creating a powerful container for healing, clarity, and soul expansion.
