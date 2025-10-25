Conscious Holiday Market

SATURDAY 10AM IN THE COMMUNITY SANCTUARY





Expressive Playhouse for Kids



with Kailey Breazeale, Co-Founder of Goddess Temple Central Coast

Devoted to serving and nurturing our inner children

A creative, primal, joy-filled workshop for children of all ages! In this playful container, kids are invited to express themselves freely through sound, movement, facial expressions, voice toning, light exercise, and imaginative exploration.

This class offers a safe, heart-centered space where little ones can be loud, silly, creative, embodied, and fully themselves. It supports emotional expression, regulation, confidence, and intuitive movement — all through fun and freedom.

All ages welcome.

For children under 5, a parent or guardian must remain for the duration of the class.









Our suggested donation of $13 helps us keep offering these community gatherings — and we gratefully receive it if you have the means.

But your presence matters more than your payment, and we never want finances to be a barrier to belonging.

If you’re not in a place to contribute right now, simply use the discount code “YOUARELOVED” at checkout for 100% off.

Come exactly as you are. You are welcome here.