Temple Stays

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Single Room with shared bath | Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. KUSZ Monastics use code MONASTIC.
Double or triple room with shared bath | Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. KUSZ Monastics use code MONASTIC.
solo retreat cabin | Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. KUSZ Monastics use code MONASTIC.
KUSZ members who have chosen PZC as their home sangha are entitled to one free overnight stay per month, excluding Kyol Che. No rollover credits; no additional discounts apply.
Use this ticket to support PZC residential programs, or add a custom donation below. A charity receipt will be issued for donation cost.
Up to 30 consecutive days
Up to 30 consecutive days
$
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