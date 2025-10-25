Providence Zen Center

Hosted by

Providence Zen Center

About this event

Temple Stays

99 Pound Rd

Cumberland, RI 02864, USA

Single Room - Sustainer
$130

Single Room with shared bath | Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. KUSZ Monastics use code MONASTIC.

Shared Room - Sustainer
$80

Double or triple room with shared bath | Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. KUSZ Monastics use code MONASTIC.

The Hermitage Cabin Nightly Rate
$75

solo retreat cabin | Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. KUSZ Monastics use code MONASTIC.

PZC Sangha Member - Free Overnight
Free

KUSZ members who have chosen PZC as their home sangha are entitled to one free overnight stay per month, excluding Kyol Che. No rollover credits; no additional discounts apply.

Benefactor Donation
$80

Use this ticket to support PZC residential programs, or add a custom donation below. A charity receipt will be issued for donation cost.

Monthly Stay in a Single Room
$1,800

Up to 30 consecutive days

Monthly Stay in The Hermitage Cabin
$1,800

Up to 30 consecutive days

Add a donation for Providence Zen Center

$

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