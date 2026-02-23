Templeton Forward Silent Auction

Creative Writing—for middle and high school students.

Four 1 hour Creative Writing Coaching sessions via Zoom and/or in person (pending locations and availabilities) to be scheduled at mutually agreed upon times.



Does your child have a story stuck in their head that they don’t know how to get out? Or has it come out on paper but needs improvement? In these sessions we will take a concept and bring it forward into a written essay or story, or we will work on an existing piece that the student is working on. College essays are acceptable. AI-written stories are not. (Value: $600)



About Monica S. Baker

Monica earned her MFA in Writing from the Vermont College of Fine Arts, research, wrote, interviewed, and edited for Science Weekly for seven years, is the author of the middle grade novel Freestyle, Schiffer Books, teaches writing workshops and writes, edits, and coaches adult and children’s nonfiction, fiction, and memoir. Monica taught Creative and Essay Writing for WritopiaLab in D.C. for six years and currently coaches creative writers one on one.”