Three Pillars Education (DBA) Templeton Academy
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Three Pillars Education (DBA) Templeton Academy

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Three Pillars Education (DBA) Templeton Academy
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Templeton Forward Silent Auction

Pick-up location

406 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA

5 Tickets for Clara Barton Missing Soldiers Office Museum item
5 Tickets for Clara Barton Missing Soldiers Office Museum
$15

Starting bid

5 tickets for entry to the Clara Barton Missing Soldiers Office Museum, a small museum across the street from Templeton Academy. Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross, and from this site, she helped relatives of missing or deceased Civil War soldiers locate their loved ones.

6 Individual Therapy Sessions item
6 Individual Therapy Sessions
$100

Starting bid

Private counseling with Ms. Lily at her business Wildflower Counseling Services. Redeemable between June 16th 2026 and August 14th 2026 with the possibility for extension depending on availability.

Offer applies to any person between the ages of 7-25 who will not be a Templeton student as of June 16th 2026.

Private Book Talk and Books item
Private Book Talk and Books
$500

Starting bid

Private Book Discussion with the author Ranim Ganeshram, historian and New York Times cooking published chef. The General's Cook is a piece of historical fiction recounting the life of Hercules, at one time George Washington's enslaved chef, who self-emancipated to freedom. Up to 5 free copies of the book provided to the winning bidder, along with a private book talk to be scheduled with the author.

4 Tickets to The Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi item
4 Tickets to The Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi
$200

Starting bid

WAMU 88.5 is at 4401 Connecticut Ave NW

The show is: The Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi

Fridays 12-1pm

Visit would begin at 11:15 with a tour of the studios and the building

Printmaking Workshop with Mr. Jones item
Printmaking Workshop with Mr. Jones
$300

Starting bid

An afternoon for up to 6 participants learning basic block printing techniques with Mr. Jones, to be scheduled together after the auction.

Teaism Gift Basket item
Teaism Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Thoughtfully curated basket from Teaism including tea and artisanal mugs.

Custom Handmade Crocheted Item item
Custom Handmade Crocheted Item
$50

Starting bid

Lindsey Floden (our seriously talented student) is offering a custom crochet piece. Work with her to select yarn and design your dream item. Check out her work: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-XudzNVtejcAkQ0KBQ2Fr1vAnt_H05Ph61-oH0n6f10/edit?usp=sharing

1 Vocal Coaching Session item
1 Vocal Coaching Session
$50

Starting bid

Join Ms. Lily at her home or yours for a vocal coaching session. This is great for aspiring singers who want to improve their technique!

2 Tickets to a PLNTR Class or Event item
2 Tickets to a PLNTR Class or Event
$75

Starting bid

2 tickets to any event (up to $75 per ticket) at either the Dupont Circle or National Landing locations of PLNTR plant shop. Events include a Dried Floral Wreath Making Class, Wine & Tarot, and Mic Check: A Hip-Hop Mâché Experience. Events can be viewed here. Winner will be sent a gift certificate and will need to contact PLNTR in advance of their preferred event to reserve tickets.

Summer Math Tutoring item
Summer Math Tutoring
$200

Starting bid

Ms. Meli is offering 5 sessions of summer math tutoring (MS math-pre-calc) redeemable in July and August.

Custom Halloween Costume item
Custom Halloween Costume
$50

Starting bid

Ms. Rizzo is offering a custom, handmade halloween costume. Will this be the one to win the costume contest?

Flag Football Birthday Party item
Flag Football Birthday Party
$150

Starting bid

The winner gets a 90-minute flag football themed birthday experience for a group size of 8 to 20 people.
Young, old, or all of the above -- this is a party suited for anyone!
Flag Star Football will send 2 high-energy coaches, and they'll bring the all equipment needed and can set up on any piece of grass.
They'll take the group through big warm-up games, they'll run some skill stations, and then finally break the group into 2 teams for a scrimmage.

Wine Tasting and French Meal item
Wine Tasting and French Meal
$75

Starting bid

Wine tasting and home cooked French meal offered by Rebecca Winthrop and Jean-Marc Bernard. Arrange via email at [email protected]

Redeemable by one family.

Head of School for the Day item
Head of School for the Day
$50

Starting bid

Ever wondered what it's like to be Calvin Foster? Well, here's your chance. As Head of School for they day, you'll get to take possession of Mr. Foster's office and have lunch on the school. Want to shadow a different class--go for it. Anything happens--we'll work with you to solve the problem. Enjoy your day of power!

Custom Crochet Blanket item
Custom Crochet Blanket
$50

Starting bid

Made with care by Ms. Russell. Work with her to design your own cozy blanket!

Writing Tutoring item
Writing Tutoring
$200

Starting bid

Creative Writing—for middle and high school students.
Four 1 hour Creative Writing Coaching sessions via Zoom and/or in person (pending locations and availabilities) to be scheduled at mutually agreed upon times.

Does your child have a story stuck in their head that they don’t know how to get out? Or has it come out on paper but needs improvement? In these sessions we will take a concept and bring it forward into a written essay or story, or we will work on an existing piece that the student is working on. College essays are acceptable. AI-written stories are not. (Value: $600)

About Monica S. Baker
Monica earned her MFA in Writing from the Vermont College of Fine Arts, research, wrote, interviewed, and edited for Science Weekly for seven years, is the author of the middle grade novel Freestyle, Schiffer Books, teaches writing workshops and writes, edits, and coaches adult and children’s nonfiction, fiction, and memoir. Monica taught Creative and Essay Writing for WritopiaLab in D.C. for six years and currently coaches creative writers one on one.”

1.5 Additional Hours of College Counseling item
1.5 Additional Hours of College Counseling
$100

Starting bid

90 minutes of college admissions counseling on topics of the bidder’s choice, which may include: high school course selection; extracurricular and summer activities; standardized tests and test-optional admissions; campus visits; developing a college list; an overview of financial aid; and application or essay support. Sessions generally take place over Zoom.

Original Art - Shenandoah by Bobor Jones item
Original Art - Shenandoah by Bobor Jones
$25

Starting bid

Number 4 in a limited series of 30. Etching is a form of intaglio printmaking; the piece is the original art, not a reproduction. This piece was inspired by a B&B weekend in the Shenandoah Valley.

Brewery Tour and Beer Tasting item
Brewery Tour and Beer Tasting
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a private tour of Lost Generation Brewing and a private beer tasting led by Lost Gen's head brewer, Cody Sanders. For up to 4 people.

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