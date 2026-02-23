Templeton Forward Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
5 tickets for entry to the Clara Barton Missing Soldiers Office Museum, a small museum across the street from Templeton Academy. Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross, and from this site, she helped relatives of missing or deceased Civil War soldiers locate their loved ones.
Starting bid
Private counseling with Ms. Lily at her business Wildflower Counseling Services. Redeemable between June 16th 2026 and August 14th 2026 with the possibility for extension depending on availability.
Offer applies to any person between the ages of 7-25 who will not be a Templeton student as of June 16th 2026.
Starting bid
Private Book Discussion with the author Ranim Ganeshram, historian and New York Times cooking published chef. The General's Cook is a piece of historical fiction recounting the life of Hercules, at one time George Washington's enslaved chef, who self-emancipated to freedom. Up to 5 free copies of the book provided to the winning bidder, along with a private book talk to be scheduled with the author.
Starting bid
WAMU 88.5 is at 4401 Connecticut Ave NW
The show is: The Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi
Fridays 12-1pm
Visit would begin at 11:15 with a tour of the studios and the building
Starting bid
An afternoon for up to 6 participants learning basic block printing techniques with Mr. Jones, to be scheduled together after the auction.
Starting bid
Thoughtfully curated basket from Teaism including tea and artisanal mugs.
Starting bid
Lindsey Floden (our seriously talented student) is offering a custom crochet piece. Work with her to select yarn and design your dream item. Check out her work: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-XudzNVtejcAkQ0KBQ2Fr1vAnt_H05Ph61-oH0n6f10/edit?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Join Ms. Lily at her home or yours for a vocal coaching session. This is great for aspiring singers who want to improve their technique!
Starting bid
2 tickets to any event (up to $75 per ticket) at either the Dupont Circle or National Landing locations of PLNTR plant shop. Events include a Dried Floral Wreath Making Class, Wine & Tarot, and Mic Check: A Hip-Hop Mâché Experience. Events can be viewed here. Winner will be sent a gift certificate and will need to contact PLNTR in advance of their preferred event to reserve tickets.
Starting bid
Ms. Meli is offering 5 sessions of summer math tutoring (MS math-pre-calc) redeemable in July and August.
Starting bid
Ms. Rizzo is offering a custom, handmade halloween costume. Will this be the one to win the costume contest?
Starting bid
The winner gets a 90-minute flag football themed birthday experience for a group size of 8 to 20 people.
Young, old, or all of the above -- this is a party suited for anyone!
Flag Star Football will send 2 high-energy coaches, and they'll bring the all equipment needed and can set up on any piece of grass.
They'll take the group through big warm-up games, they'll run some skill stations, and then finally break the group into 2 teams for a scrimmage.
Starting bid
Wine tasting and home cooked French meal offered by Rebecca Winthrop and Jean-Marc Bernard. Arrange via email at [email protected]
Redeemable by one family.
Starting bid
Ever wondered what it's like to be Calvin Foster? Well, here's your chance. As Head of School for they day, you'll get to take possession of Mr. Foster's office and have lunch on the school. Want to shadow a different class--go for it. Anything happens--we'll work with you to solve the problem. Enjoy your day of power!
Starting bid
Made with care by Ms. Russell. Work with her to design your own cozy blanket!
Starting bid
Creative Writing—for middle and high school students.
Four 1 hour Creative Writing Coaching sessions via Zoom and/or in person (pending locations and availabilities) to be scheduled at mutually agreed upon times.
Does your child have a story stuck in their head that they don’t know how to get out? Or has it come out on paper but needs improvement? In these sessions we will take a concept and bring it forward into a written essay or story, or we will work on an existing piece that the student is working on. College essays are acceptable. AI-written stories are not. (Value: $600)
About Monica S. Baker
Monica earned her MFA in Writing from the Vermont College of Fine Arts, research, wrote, interviewed, and edited for Science Weekly for seven years, is the author of the middle grade novel Freestyle, Schiffer Books, teaches writing workshops and writes, edits, and coaches adult and children’s nonfiction, fiction, and memoir. Monica taught Creative and Essay Writing for WritopiaLab in D.C. for six years and currently coaches creative writers one on one.”
Starting bid
90 minutes of college admissions counseling on topics of the bidder’s choice, which may include: high school course selection; extracurricular and summer activities; standardized tests and test-optional admissions; campus visits; developing a college list; an overview of financial aid; and application or essay support. Sessions generally take place over Zoom.
Starting bid
Number 4 in a limited series of 30. Etching is a form of intaglio printmaking; the piece is the original art, not a reproduction. This piece was inspired by a B&B weekend in the Shenandoah Valley.
Starting bid
Enjoy a private tour of Lost Generation Brewing and a private beer tasting led by Lost Gen's head brewer, Cody Sanders. For up to 4 people.
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