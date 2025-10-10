Ten Year Anniversary Tour of Tierra Colectiva Impact with the GES Coalition

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About this event
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Enjoy a unique tour of the impact of the GES Coalition and Tierra Colectiva.
Sponsor one of five stops on the tour, with food and drink provided by GES Coalition leaders’ and entrepreneurs. Stop sponsors receive up to 6 seats on the tour, will have their logo and name listed on the tour program, and will be thanked in social media posts from the event.
Co-sponsor our final-stop reception with food and drink provided by GES Coalition leaders’ and entrepreneurs. Stop sponsors receive up to 4 seats on the tour, will have their logo and name listed on the tour program, and will have the opportunity to share information or materials at a table at the reception.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!