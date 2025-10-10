Globeville Elyria Swansea Coalition

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Globeville Elyria Swansea Coalition

About this event

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Ten Year Anniversary Tour of Tierra Colectiva Impact with the GES Coalition

4950 Washington St Suite 200

Denver, CO 80216, USA

Add a donation for Globeville Elyria Swansea Coalition

$

Join the bus tour, reserve your seat!
$50

Enjoy a unique tour of the impact of the GES Coalition and Tierra Colectiva.

Tour Stop Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsor one of five stops on the tour, with food and drink provided by GES Coalition leaders’ and entrepreneurs. Stop sponsors receive up to 6 seats on the tour,  will have their logo and name listed on the tour program, and will be thanked in social media posts from the event.

Reception Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Co-sponsor our final-stop reception with food and drink provided by GES Coalition leaders’ and entrepreneurs. Stop sponsors receive up to 4 seats on the tour,  will have their logo and name listed on the tour program, and will have the opportunity to share information or materials at a table at the reception.

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