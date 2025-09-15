Tenarky District Rose Show and Convention

2363 S Germantown Rd

Germantown, TN 38138, USA

Registration
$40

Registration Required: Includes entry to "Landscaping with Native Plants" seminar, plant sale, silent auction, raffle, District Meeting and Banquet.


Banquet Meal purchased separately. See below

Banquet Meal - Stuffed Chicken Breast
$45

Banquet includes: Banquet Meal and Presentation on "Fresh Cuts - Roses for the Tenarky Garden" and Banquet Meal. Reservation Due by September 26th.


Entree - Stuffed Chicken Breast with spinach, Cheese, and Sundried Tomatoes.


Banquet Meal - Pork Tenderloin
$45

Banquet includes: Banquet Meal and Presentation on "Fresh Cuts - Roses for the Tenarky Garden" and Banquet Meal. Reservation Due by September 26th.


Entree - Pork Tenderloin with Jezebel Sauce

Banquet Meal - Portobella Mushroom
$45

Banquet includes: Banquet Meal and Presentation on "Fresh Cuts - Roses for the Tenarky Garden" and Banquet Meal. Reservation Due by September 26th.


Entree - Portobella Mushroom stuffed with vegetables

Boxed Lunch - Salad
$18

Mixed green salad (turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, assorted dressings on the side).

Reservation Due by September 26th.


Includes chips, fruit, and a cookie.

Boxed Lunch - Turkey Sandwich
$18

Roasted turkey sandwich. All condiments on the side.

Reservation Due by September 26th.


Includes chips, fruit, and cookie

Boxed Lunch - Ham Sandwich
$18

Ham sandwich. All condiments on the side.

Reservation Due by September 26th.


Includes chips, fruit, and cookie

Boxed Lunch - Veggie Wrap
$18

Veggie Wrap. All condiments on the side.

Reservation Due by September 26th.


Includes chips, fruit, and cookie

