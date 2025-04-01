23rd Annual Conference, "Stronger Together"

*Company logo on conference website
*Company name listed on the conference program
Silver Level "Change Maker Sponsor"
$500
*On-site exhibitor booth at the Annual Conference
*Company logo listed on the conference program and website
*One (1) personalized thank-you post on our social media platforms
Gold Level "Survivor Sponsor"
$2,500
*Prominent placement of the company logo on the Coalition’s website with a link to the corporate site
*Logo featured in e-marketing, newsletters, annual report, and online publications
*Recognition on the banner at the conference and on the Coalition’s training platform
*On-site exhibitor booth at the Annual Conference
*Half-page advertisement in the Annual Conference program
*Opportunity to include company promo items in attendee bags (Coalition approval required)
*Two (2) personalized thank-you posts on our social media platforms
Platinum Level "Revolutionary Sponsor"
$5,000
*Premier placement of the company logo on the Coalition’s conference website with a link to the corporate site
*Featured logo and link in e-marketing, newsletters, annual report, and all print and online conference publications
*Top-tier recognition on conference banner and the Coalition’s training platform
*Verbal acknowledgement and thank you from the main stage during keynotes
*One (1) 5-minute speaking opportunity at keynote session (Remarks must be submitted for approval in advance)
*On-site exhibitor’s booth at the Annual Conference
*Full-page advertisement in the annual conference program
*Opportunity to include company promo items in attendee bags at the Annual Conference (Coalition approval required)
*Two (2) free annual conference tickets
*Two (2) company advertising posts via Coalition Social Media accounts (Coalition approval required)
*Two (2) personalized thank-you posts on our social media platforms
