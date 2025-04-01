Tennessee Coalition To End Domestic And Sexual Violence

Hosted by

Tennessee Coalition To End Domestic And Sexual Violence

About this event

Sales closed

23rd Annual Conference, "Stronger Together"

1027 18th Ave S

Nashville, TN 37212, USA

Bronze Level "Allied Sponsor"
$300
*Company logo on conference website *Company name listed on the conference program
Silver Level "Change Maker Sponsor"
$500
*On-site exhibitor booth at the Annual Conference *Company logo listed on the conference program and website *One (1) personalized thank-you post on our social media platforms
Gold Level "Survivor Sponsor"
$2,500
*Prominent placement of the company logo on the Coalition’s website with a link to the corporate site *Logo featured in e-marketing, newsletters, annual report, and online publications *Recognition on the banner at the conference and on the Coalition’s training platform *On-site exhibitor booth at the Annual Conference *Half-page advertisement in the Annual Conference program *Opportunity to include company promo items in attendee bags (Coalition approval required) *Two (2) personalized thank-you posts on our social media platforms
Platinum Level "Revolutionary Sponsor"
$5,000
*Premier placement of the company logo on the Coalition’s conference website with a link to the corporate site *Featured logo and link in e-marketing, newsletters, annual report, and all print and online conference publications *Top-tier recognition on conference banner and the Coalition’s training platform *Verbal acknowledgement and thank you from the main stage during keynotes *One (1) 5-minute speaking opportunity at keynote session (Remarks must be submitted for approval in advance) *On-site exhibitor’s booth at the Annual Conference *Full-page advertisement in the annual conference program *Opportunity to include company promo items in attendee bags at the Annual Conference (Coalition approval required) *Two (2) free annual conference tickets *Two (2) company advertising posts via Coalition Social Media accounts (Coalition approval required) *Two (2) personalized thank-you posts on our social media platforms

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!