Hosted by

Tennessee Latin American Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

Sales closed

Tennessee Latin American Chamber Of Commerce's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2617 Grandview Ave, Suite 104 Nashville, TN 37211, USA

On-site Painting by Mike Quinones item
On-site Painting by Mike Quinones
$425

Starting bid

(Representative image.) Chat with the artist, Mike Quinones, while he creates a new original painting during the SinkO de Mayo golf tournament. Bid on a splendid piece of history by a local artist.

Professional Photography item
Professional Photography
$375

Starting bid

Update your professional headshot or a family portrait. Package of 2 photographs by Grace Media & Consulting, LLC

Nashville SC tickets item
Nashville SC tickets
$900

Starting bid

The boys in gold are on fire this season. Catch all the action with this 4-pack: 4 tickets in the 4th row midfield.

Vanderbilt Legends Golf Course item
Vanderbilt Legends Golf Course
$4,900

Starting bid

Indulge yourself with a round of golf at this exclusive, private golf course with three friends. This foursome is a deal of a lifetime.

Guitarist item
Guitarist
$400

Starting bid

Original Mike Quinones work of art. Acrylic canvas, 36'x48' unframed. Own an original piece of art by a local artist.

Gift card item
Gift card
$95

Starting bid

Visa gift card. $100 face value. Provided by JRM Tree Service Care for Life.

Bowl item
Bowl
$15

Starting bid

Handmade in Mexico, this beautiful bowl features a multi-colored flower design. Brighten your dining room or family room with this one of a kind piece of art.

Lele Green Bag item
Lele Green Bag
$20

Starting bid

Gorgeously stitched bag suitable for day use or evening wear. Carry the bag with the short strap or sling it over your shoulder by the long strap.

Reverence #1 item
Reverence #1
$65

Starting bid

Reverence is a one of a kind Tennessee Bourbon, created by entrepreneur, Michael Frazier. Special edition autographed by Mr. Frazier.

Reverence #2 item
Reverence #2
$65

Starting bid

Reverence is a one of a kind Tennessee Bourbon, created by entrepreneur, Michael Frazier. Special edition autographed by Mr. Frazier.

Premium Gift Basket item
Premium Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone special) to a curated experience of comfort, style, and indulgence designed to help him unwind, recharge, and enjoy the finer things in life. Perfect for Father's Day, birthdays or thank-yous. Provided by Journi Everyday.

Cooking with Chef Paulette item
Cooking with Chef Paulette
$190

Starting bid

Cooking class for two with Chef Paulette, author of The Easy Italian Cookbook.

The Golfer item
The Golfer
$750

Starting bid

Original painting by Rocio Eckhoff. 26"x26" acrylic on canvas.

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