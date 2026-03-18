Tennessee Latin American Chamber Of Commerce's Silent Auction

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2617 Grandview Ave, Suite 104 Nashville, TN 37211, USA
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(Representative image.) Chat with the artist, Mike Quinones, while he creates a new original painting during the SinkO de Mayo golf tournament. Bid on a splendid piece of history by a local artist.
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Update your professional headshot or a family portrait. Package of 2 photographs by Grace Media & Consulting, LLC
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The boys in gold are on fire this season. Catch all the action with this 4-pack: 4 tickets in the 4th row midfield.
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Indulge yourself with a round of golf at this exclusive, private golf course with three friends. This foursome is a deal of a lifetime.
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Original Mike Quinones work of art. Acrylic canvas, 36'x48' unframed. Own an original piece of art by a local artist.
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Visa gift card. $100 face value. Provided by JRM Tree Service Care for Life.
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Handmade in Mexico, this beautiful bowl features a multi-colored flower design. Brighten your dining room or family room with this one of a kind piece of art.
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Gorgeously stitched bag suitable for day use or evening wear. Carry the bag with the short strap or sling it over your shoulder by the long strap.
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Reverence is a one of a kind Tennessee Bourbon, created by entrepreneur, Michael Frazier. Special edition autographed by Mr. Frazier.
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Reverence is a one of a kind Tennessee Bourbon, created by entrepreneur, Michael Frazier. Special edition autographed by Mr. Frazier.
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Treat yourself (or someone special) to a curated experience of comfort, style, and indulgence designed to help him unwind, recharge, and enjoy the finer things in life. Perfect for Father's Day, birthdays or thank-yous. Provided by Journi Everyday.
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Cooking class for two with Chef Paulette, author of The Easy Italian Cookbook.
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Original painting by Rocio Eckhoff. 26"x26" acrylic on canvas.
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