Tennessee Marathi Mandal

Offered by

Tennessee Marathi Mandal

About the memberships

TNMM Annual Membership - 2026

Family Membership
$150

Valid until February 20, 2027

Up to four family members - Two Adults + Two Kids (non-adult)

***Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.

Couple Membership
$120

Valid until February 20, 2027

  • Couple
  • Single parent with 1 kid
  • This membership will give only 2 tickets max per event.
  • Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.
Senior Citizen Couple Membership
$110

Valid until February 20, 2027

  • Senior Citizens (65+) Couple Membership
  • Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.


Individual Sr. Citizen or Student Membership
$60

Valid until February 20, 2027

Valid for individual Age 65+

or

Valid for 2026 Students.

***Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.

Individual Adult Membership
$70

Valid until February 20, 2027

Age 18+

***Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.


Single Parent Membership
$130

Valid until February 20, 2027

One Adult + two Kids (non-adult)

***Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.



Premium Membership
$200

Valid until February 20, 2027

Up to four individuals of any age.*
Plus two guest passes for any one event

*At least one member must be of age 18+

***Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.

Add a donation for Tennessee Marathi Mandal

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!