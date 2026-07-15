A smiling young boy in a colorful shirt stands in front of a tennis net, with palm trees and other people visible in the background.
Tennis For A Better Life Inc

Offered by

Tennis For A Better Life Inc

About the memberships

Tennis Buddy - Armand Age 9

Armand
$35

Renews monthly


With just $35 per month, you can give Armand the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream bigger. Your monthly sponsorship provides:

  • 🎾 Daily tennis lessons with trained coaches
  • 🏸 One tennis racquet
  • 👟 One pair of tennis shoes every six months
  • Daily word of God
  • ❤️ A safe, encouraging environment where children develop confidence, discipline, respect, and hope for a brighter future

For only $35 a month, you can make a lasting difference in Armand's life.

Become a Tennis Buddy today and help create the champions of tomorrow!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!