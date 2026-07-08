Tennis Buddy - Dede

With just $35 per month, you can give Dede the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream bigger. Your monthly sponsorship provides:
- 🎾 Daily tennis lessons with trained coaches
- 🏸 One tennis racquet
- 👟 One pair of tennis shoes every six months
- Daily word of God
- ❤️ A safe, encouraging environment where children develop confidence, discipline, respect, and hope for a brighter future
For only $35 a month, you can make a lasting difference in Dede's life.
Become a Tennis Buddy today and help create the champions of tomorrow!
With just $35 per month, you can give Dede the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream bigger. Your monthly sponsorship provides:
- 🎾 Daily tennis lessons with trained coaches
- 🏸 One tennis racquet
- 👟 One pair of tennis shoes every six months
- Daily word of God
- ❤️ A safe, encouraging environment where children develop confidence, discipline, respect, and hope for a brighter future
For only $35 a month, you can make a lasting difference in Dede's life.
Become a Tennis Buddy today and help create the champions of tomorrow!