Tennis Charity Event

Each time slot will have 2 hours of tennis play with a bonus 30 minutes for traditional rotating doubles for those that would like to stay a bit longer. Each person will register as an individual player. We will be putting teams together to mix things up and keep play light and entertaining. Instructions on the games and rules of the games to be played will be emailed prior to the event. No need to stress though! We will go over everything before your time begins, so please show up 10 mins early. Food, drinks, and snacks will be provided throughout the day. Remember, all proceeds will benefit Clare House! Feel free to make an extra donation when you pay for your event ticket :) Clare House is a Non-Profit Organization. All donations are tax deductible.

Each time slot will have 2 hours of tennis play with a bonus 30 minutes for traditional rotating doubles for those that would like to stay a bit longer. Each person will register as an individual player. We will be putting teams together to mix things up and keep play light and entertaining. Instructions on the games and rules of the games to be played will be emailed prior to the event. No need to stress though! We will go over everything before your time begins, so please show up 10 mins early. Food, drinks, and snacks will be provided throughout the day. Remember, all proceeds will benefit Clare House! Feel free to make an extra donation when you pay for your event ticket :) Clare House is a Non-Profit Organization. All donations are tax deductible.

More details...