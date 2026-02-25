Bell Cares Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Bell Cares Foundation Inc

About this event

Tent Rental

3080 S Hampton Rd

Dallas, TX 75224, USA

Tent Rental
$275

Reserve a tent for Be Out Day Dallas and let us handle the setup. Tent rentals include designated space and standard setup within the event vendor area. Limited quantities available. Placement details will be provided prior to the event.

Chair Rental (Bundle)
$25

Includes 6 foldable white chairs. *Only select if you have purchased a tent rental. Chair rentals are only included with tent rental, it is NOT included with "Bring your own tent deals". This deal does not stand alone.

Scholarship Donation
Pay what you can

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!