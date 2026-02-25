About this event
Reserve a tent for Be Out Day Dallas and let us handle the setup. Tent rentals include designated space and standard setup within the event vendor area. Limited quantities available. Placement details will be provided prior to the event.
Includes 6 foldable white chairs. *Only select if you have purchased a tent rental. Chair rentals are only included with tent rental, it is NOT included with "Bring your own tent deals". This deal does not stand alone.
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