GHS Tenth Man Club

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GHS Tenth Man Club

About this event

2026 - Tenth Man Booster Club Membership

Red Level Membership
$250

Basic membership: meal plan, scholarship qualification, 10th man decal, digital photos, 1 First Pitch ticket, 1 Awards ticket. (May be used as an add on for families with multiple players)

Blue Level Membership
$450

Family membership: meal plan, scholarship qualification, 10th man decal, digital photos, 2 First Pitch tickets, 3 Awards tickets.

Silver Level Membership
$600

Family membership: meal plan, scholarship qualification, 10th man decal, digital photos, 3 First Pitch tickets, 5 Awards tickets.

Gold Level Membership
$900

Family membership: meal plan, scholarship qualification, 10th man decal, digital photos, 4 First Pitch tickets, 6 Awards tickets, full page media guide tribute ad, commemorative brick.
(This is a good option for households with 2 players or a senior)

Platinum Level Membership
$1,400

Family Membership: one player per family is exempt from turning in names for vertical rise fundraiser. Also Includes meal plan, scholarship qualification, 10th man decal, digital photos, 4 First Pitch tickets, 6 Awards tickets, full page media guide tribute ad, commemorative brick.

Grandparent Membership
$50

Includes: Mustang Baseball Decal & $30 voucher at the spirit shop

Player Meal plan
$100

(REQUIRED if membership plan not purchased) Meals will be provided for all away games, excluding metroplex tournaments and games during breaks (eg. Spring break) or Saturday games. For freshmen meals will be provided for all double-header games. (Scholarships are available.)

Player Meal plan--Sponsorship
$50

This donation will sponsor meals for players needing a scholarship. Thank you so much for your donation that helps cover meal expenses.

First Pitch Banquet Player A La Carte Ticket
$50

Please note that all players and guests must have a ticket.
Booster memberships include the following:
Red 1 ticket,
Blue 2 tickets,
Sliver 3 tickets,
Gold and Platinum 4 tickets. Please note first pitch is from 6-8p on Feb 1, 2026.

First Pitch Banquet additional tickets
$30

Please note that all players and guests must have a ticket.
Booster memberships include the following:
Red 1 ticket,
Blue 2 tickets,
Sliver 3 tickets,
Gold and Platinum 4 tickets. Please note first pitch is from 6-8p on Feb 1, 2026.

First Pitch Banquet trainer, manager ticket
$20

Please note that all players and guests must have a ticket.
Booster memberships include the following:
Red 1 ticket,
Blue 2 tickets,
Sliver 3 tickets,
Gold and Platinum 4 tickets. Please note first pitch is from 6-8p on Feb 1, 2026.

Awards Banquet Player A La Carte ticket
$70

Please note that all players and guests must have a ticket.
Booster memberships include the following:
Red 1 ticket,
Blue 3 tickets,
Sliver 5 tickets,
Gold and Platinum 6 tickets. Please note Awards Banquet is May 11, 2026.

Awards Banquet Guest Tickets
$50

Please note that all players and guests must have a ticket.
Booster memberships include the following:
Red 1 ticket,
Blue 3 tickets,
Sliver 5 tickets,
Gold and Platinum 6 tickets. Please note Awards Banquet is May 11, 2026.

Awards Banquet trainer, manager ticket
$25

Please note that all players and guests must have a ticket.
Booster memberships include the following:
Red 1 ticket,
Blue 3 tickets,
Sliver 5 tickets,
Gold and Platinum 6 tickets. Please note Awards Banquet is May 11, 2026.

Brick
$75

Bricks will be displayed at the entrance of the GHS ballpark.

1/4 page tribute ad for the program
$60
1/2 page tribute ad for the program
$100
full page tribute ad for the program
$200

Gold and Platinum memberships include the ad.

Digital photo access
$40

Your membership at any level includes access to team and all individual photos. If you do not purchase a membership, you can purchase access to digital photos here.

Decal
$4
Add a donation for GHS Tenth Man Club

$

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