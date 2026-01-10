2026 - Tenth Man Booster Club Membership

About this event
Basic membership: meal plan, scholarship qualification, 10th man decal, digital photos, 1 First Pitch ticket, 1 Awards ticket. (May be used as an add on for families with multiple players)
Family membership: meal plan, scholarship qualification, 10th man decal, digital photos, 2 First Pitch tickets, 3 Awards tickets.
Family membership: meal plan, scholarship qualification, 10th man decal, digital photos, 3 First Pitch tickets, 5 Awards tickets.
Family membership: meal plan, scholarship qualification, 10th man decal, digital photos, 4 First Pitch tickets, 6 Awards tickets, full page media guide tribute ad, commemorative brick.
(This is a good option for households with 2 players or a senior)
Family Membership: one player per family is exempt from turning in names for vertical rise fundraiser. Also Includes meal plan, scholarship qualification, 10th man decal, digital photos, 4 First Pitch tickets, 6 Awards tickets, full page media guide tribute ad, commemorative brick.
Includes: Mustang Baseball Decal & $30 voucher at the spirit shop
(REQUIRED if membership plan not purchased) Meals will be provided for all away games, excluding metroplex tournaments and games during breaks (eg. Spring break) or Saturday games. For freshmen meals will be provided for all double-header games. (Scholarships are available.)
This donation will sponsor meals for players needing a scholarship. Thank you so much for your donation that helps cover meal expenses.
Please note that all players and guests must have a ticket.
Booster memberships include the following:
Red 1 ticket,
Blue 2 tickets,
Sliver 3 tickets,
Gold and Platinum 4 tickets. Please note first pitch is from 6-8p on Feb 1, 2026.
Please note that all players and guests must have a ticket.
Booster memberships include the following:
Red 1 ticket,
Blue 2 tickets,
Sliver 3 tickets,
Gold and Platinum 4 tickets. Please note first pitch is from 6-8p on Feb 1, 2026.
Please note that all players and guests must have a ticket.
Booster memberships include the following:
Red 1 ticket,
Blue 2 tickets,
Sliver 3 tickets,
Gold and Platinum 4 tickets. Please note first pitch is from 6-8p on Feb 1, 2026.
Please note that all players and guests must have a ticket.
Booster memberships include the following:
Red 1 ticket,
Blue 3 tickets,
Sliver 5 tickets,
Gold and Platinum 6 tickets. Please note Awards Banquet is May 11, 2026.
Please note that all players and guests must have a ticket.
Booster memberships include the following:
Red 1 ticket,
Blue 3 tickets,
Sliver 5 tickets,
Gold and Platinum 6 tickets. Please note Awards Banquet is May 11, 2026.
Please note that all players and guests must have a ticket.
Booster memberships include the following:
Red 1 ticket,
Blue 3 tickets,
Sliver 5 tickets,
Gold and Platinum 6 tickets. Please note Awards Banquet is May 11, 2026.
Bricks will be displayed at the entrance of the GHS ballpark.
Gold and Platinum memberships include the ad.
Your membership at any level includes access to team and all individual photos. If you do not purchase a membership, you can purchase access to digital photos here.
$
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